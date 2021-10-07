Byron Brown campaign donations nearly double India Walton’s since primary

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The latest campaign disclosures show that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has raised almost twice as much money as his challenger India Walton since Walton beat Brown in the Democratic primary.

Between July 11 and September 27th the Brown campaign raised $831,280 and includes top donors like Doug Jemal, Norm Jemal, Arlinda Marrano, and four members of the Nanula family of Clarence.

Brown addressed a Rotary Club luncheon, Thursday, saying he’s a strong supporter of development. “A large amount of her contributions are coming from outside the region. I think that should be concerning to residents of Buffalo who want a mayor who is beholden to them and not beholden outside interests and not New York City interests.”

India Walton raised $442,531 over that same time period. Her top three donors include Dr. Nergesh Tejani of Brooklyn, and Carl Nightengale and Martha McCluskey of Buffalo.

Walton took a walking tour, Thursday, with members of PUSH Buffalo hearing from organizers of black-owned businesses, community gardens and Community land trust leaders, saying she could expand on programs like that if she’s elected Mayor. “I’m excited to be ushering in this new era that is compassionate to the efforts of a lot of folks who worked for many. many years, proposing smart sustainable policies that would drive a lot of these initiatives forward who will finally have an audience in a Walton administration to move a lot of initiatives forward.”