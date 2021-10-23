Byron Brown casts his vote on Day 1 of early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown wasted no time casting his vote Saturday.

We caught up with the four-term incumbent at the Delevan-Grider Community Center.

He has been encouraging voters to write down Byron Brown.

“This write-in campaign has certainly energized the City of Buffalo. The Write-Down Byron Brown campaign has united people all across the city of Buffalo. And I think it is renewing the spirit of democracy in our country,” Mayor Brown said.

We’ve reached out to Democratic nominee India Walton’s camp to find out when the Democratic nominee is casting her vote.

We’re waiting to hear back.