Byron Brown endorsed by IATSE Local 121

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has earned the support of another local union.

On Sunday morning, Brown’s campaign announced an endorsement from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States (IATSE) Local 121.

“No one has been a bigger supporter of film production in western New York than Mayor Byron Brown,” IATSE Local 121 President John Wrobel says. “Mayor Byron Brown’s partnership and support have been a key element in creating a sustainable industry in our region.”

Brown says he’s proud to receive the union’s support.

“There are hundreds of people in our community that are working in the film industry on a regular basis,” he says. “These good paying jobs and the corresponding economic impacts have helped our city grow and develop in every community.”

After losing to India Walton in the Democratic primary election for Mayor of Buffalo, Brown is running a write-in campaign. This year, Election Day falls on November 2.