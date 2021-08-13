Byron Brown, India Walton have differing views on latest Buffalo mayoral poll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The incumbent mayor of Buffalo and the challenger who beat him in the primary election have differing opinions of an exclusive poll conducted earlier this week by WIVB and Emerson College.

The poll of likely Buffalo voters showed Byron Brown with 50% support in the race for Buffalo mayor, compared with 40% support for India Walton.

Walton’s campaign tells News 4, “The polls showed us losing the primary as well. We proved the doubters wrong then, and we intend to do it again in November.”

Mayor Brown said, “I feel very good about it. I’m thankful to the voters of Buffalo for their confidence.”

Brown lost the Democratic primary to Walton in June and now has no line to run on in November. He plans to wage an active write-in campaign.

Byron Brown has a 10-point lead in the Buffalo mayoral race, according to a News 4/Emerson College poll.

Sean McElwee, the executive director of another polling entity out of Connecticut called Data for Progress, also looked at the WIVB/Emerson College poll. He thinks the Buffalo mayoral race will be much closer than ten points when actually faced with a ballot that does not have Byron Brown’s name on it.

“There’s a lotta game left, lotta campaign here,” he said. “There are a decent number of voters who are just gonna see this and say, ‘Oh there’s a democrat, India Walton, I’m a democrat, I’m gonna vote there’ and not know to go down to the write-in column and write someone in.”