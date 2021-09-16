Byron Brown’s ballot fate unclear until at least Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Less than seven weeks before Election Day, it’s still anyone’s guess whether incumbent mayor Byron Brown will be on the ballot against Democratic primary winner India Walton.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a stay ordering the Erie County Board of Elections to hold off on placing Byron Brown’s name on the November ballot until a panel of three federal judges can review the case on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Rochester on Thursday morning, the five judges of the Fourth Department of New York State Appellate Court heard oral arguments in India Walton’s appeal of a Sept. 3 ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek. On Sept. 3, Justice Wojtaszek ruled in favor of Byron Brown’s attempt to get his name on the ballot under the “Buffalo Party,” despite the fact that the petition was filed after the May 25 deadline.

During Thursday’s hearing in Rochester, Sean Cooney, the attorney representing Democratic candidate India Walton argued that Byron Brown should not be allowed on a minor party line after the May 25 deadline because he says Brown would have an unfair advantage by knowing the outcome of the primary election before proceeding with a minor party candidacy.

In considering the arguments, one of the judges noted, “It’s a very serious thing for a court to strike down a law. It’s not done willy-nilly.” After hearing oral arguments Thursday morning, the panel of state judges will soon hand down a written ruling, though it is unclear when that will come.

The Erie County Board of Elections needs to send out military ballots for the Buffalo mayor’s race by Friday. Elections commissioners have scheduled a meeting for 2:30 p.m. Friday to finalize those ballots.