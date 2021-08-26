Erie County Democrats make Walton endorsement official

India Walton, 38, has big goals for her hometown that extend beyond becoming the mayor. “I don’t play in the shallow end of the pool,” she says. “I don’t have a Plan B. I don’t. My community needs me. This race is not only for the mayor’s office. This race is establishing an infrastructure to support other progressive candidates all up and down the ballot.” (Image courtesy of India Walton for Buffalo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Democratic Committee has officially endorsed Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton.

Democratic Chair Jeremy Zellner says Walton asked the committee to make a formal endorsement and Zellner says the city membership has spoken. He adds the vote for endorsement is “a symbol of the unity.”

“Shortly after the polls closed on Primary Night, I called India and pledged her my support, and we have been working together to ensure victory in November,” Zellner said.

“India asked that we formally endorse her, and tonight, once again, our city membership has spoken, and this vote is a symbol of the unity that will propel us to victory in the city and across Erie County in 2021.”

India Walton won the democratic primary against incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the race to lead the Queen City. Last week, Brown filed a petition with the Erie County Board of Elections to get his name on the ballot under the independent “Buffalo Party.” He received nearly 3,700 signatures.

The deadline has passed to file as an independent party candidate. The BOE will take up the mayor’s petition in a Friday hearing.

Walton thanked Zellner for the endorsement and said she’s honored to receive the support.

“I am honored to welcome the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee, in addition to the nomination of Buffalo’s Democratic voters,” Walton said.

“We’re the party of labor rights. We’re the party of Social Security. We’re the party of Medicare. We’re the party of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. We’re the party of marriage equality. We’re the party of making sure everyone has a boat, so a rising tide lifts them, instead of drowning them. We’re the party of ‘everybody in, nobody out.”

Congratulations Endorsed Democrat @Indiawaltonbflo we have come a long way since Primary Day and I am excited to continue working together. pic.twitter.com/037uR9Vz3D — Jeremy Zellner (@ZellnerforECDC) August 26, 2021 Jeremy Zellner, Chair, Erie County Democrats