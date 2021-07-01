Erie County Executive says he was “disappointed” in Brown’s campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking after his State of the County Address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared his thoughts on Buffalo’s mayoral race.

A resident of the city, Poloncarz said that he wants to see “the best, strongest Buffalo possible” and will support the Democratic Party’s candidate in the race.

MORE | The absentee votes are counted: India Walton wins Democratic primary in race for Mayor of Buffalo

When comparing the campaigns of India Walton and current mayor Byron Brown, Poloncarz says he was “disappointed” in the latter’s.

“Ms. Walton ran a fabulous campaign and she talked about the issues that mattered in Buffalo,” Poloncarz said, noting that the Democratic nominee discussed topics like community investment and recent shootings.

“The Mayor acted as if he had already been elected,” Poloncarz said.

This year’s primary election results will not be certified by the county’s Board of Elections for, roughly, another two weeks.

MORE | WATCH: Erie County Executive delivers State of the County Address