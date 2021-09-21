Erie County Legislator April Baskin endorses India Walton for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two candidates for Buffalo mayor are still lining up support ahead of the November election.

Monday, Democratic nominee India Walton received an endorsement, from one of Erie County’s top lawmakers. Legislator April Baskin endorsed India Walton, saying Walton is the right choice during a time when change is needed.

Walton says she also has the support of a thousand campaign workers as she fights to represent the people of Buffalo.

“I don’t know that there’s much that I need to overcome, besides getting my plan for the future of Buffalo out there and being in front of voters. There is a person I greatly admire, that often says, ‘The way to beat organized money is with organized people,'” Walton said.

Walton added, her opponent, Mayor Byron Brown’s name being left off the official ballot will not affect her campaign strategy.