India Walton declines televised mayoral debate on News 4, will debate only once on Sept. 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor, has declined an invitation from News 4 to participate in a televised debate against incumbent Byron Brown, who is running as a write-in candidate after losing the primary election.

Walton’s campaign said Wednesday that she will participate in one and only one debate, hosted by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and WUFO on Sept. 9.

Brown did not debate Walton before the primary election, but did confirm participation for News 4’s planned debate on Oct. 5.

“(One debate) is more than the Mayor agreed to before the primary,” said Jesse Myerson, Walton’s director of communications. “If another party had nominated another candidate, she would be delighted to participate in multiple debates, but as she will be the only name on November’s ballot, it is more appropriate for her to focus on preparing to govern.”

The Buffalo mayoral race has received national attention after Walton’s stunning upset of Brown in the June primary, which saw a self-proclaimed democratic socialist defeat a four-term incumbent mayor. Brown has since launched a write-in campaign to remain in power.

Should Walton win in November, she will become the first female mayor in Buffalo’s history – and the first socialist mayor of a major American city since 1960. If Brown retains his seat, he will become the city’s first mayor to serve five terms.

Walton, 38, is a community activist who campaigned on the idea that it’s time for a change in the city’s leadership. She also served as the executive director of Fruit Belt Community Land Trust. Brown, 62, has been Buffalo’s mayor since 2006 and was previously a state senator and Common Council member. He served as Chair of the New York Democratic Party from 2016-19.

Walton will be the only candidate on the ballot on Nov. 2. Neither the Republican Party nor any other party is running a candidate.