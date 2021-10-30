India Walton casts ballot on second to last day of early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton, the democratic socialist who is challenging incumbent Byron Brown for Mayor of Buffalo, cast her ballot on Saturday just days before Election Day. Walton voted with three of her sons at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center on Main St.

“I feel a big sigh of relief,” said Walton, the Democratic nominee, shortly after voting. “Finally, after all of these months of hard work, the moment is here.”

Walton made several stops throughout the city Saturday. As did Brown, who is attempting a write-in campaign after losing to Walton in the Democratic primary.

“I will think about being tired November 3rd,” Brown said. “Right now, I’m full of energy and getting so much support from people.”

Brown voted on October 23. Both top candidates are among the 13,930 Buffalonians had who had voted early through Saturday. Another 2,895 absentee ballots had been returned to the board of elections by the end of the day Friday. Sunday will be the last day of early voting. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

A WIVB-Emerson College poll released on Tuesday shows Brown with a 17.6 point lead over Walton.