India Walton files formal objection with BOE over Mayor Brown’s attempt to get back on the ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton has filed papers with the Erie County Board of Elections.

Those papers contain formal objections to Mayor Byron Brown’s attempt to get on the ballot in November.

In her letter to the board, Walton argues that Brown’s petition to launch the ‘Buffalo Party,’ “Fails to conform to the requirements of election law” and “is untimely filed.” Current election law set May 25 as the deadline for filing Independent party petitions.

The board of elections is expected to set a hearing on the dispute sometime next week.

Mayor brown submitted his petition earlier this week – which includes 3,700 signatures.

He needs 750 of them to be valid.