India Walton has a new campaign manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s six weeks left before the Buffalo mayoral election on Nov. 2, and Democratic primary winner India Walton is bringing on a new campaign manager to oversee the remainder of the campaign.

In a press release Monday, Walton announced that she’s making Drisana Hughes her campaign manager.

Hughes served as the Deputy Campaign Manager for Alvin Bragg’s campaign for Manhattan District Attorney earlier this year and was the organizing director for the mayoral campaign of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“Her wealth of experience in Democratic campaigning, her deep understanding of political organizing, and her shining intelligence are exactly what this campaign needs to win in November with a strong mandate to build the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve,” Walton said of Hughes in her statement.

Walton’s campaign is undergoing a broader staff reorganization that will involve other staff members taking on new titles and responsibilities, the press release adds.