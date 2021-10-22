India Walton picks up Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s endorsement in race for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor India Walton picked up the endorsement of another United States senator Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand told News 4 she’s proud to endorse Walton in the race for Buffalo mayor and believes her experience as a working mother and healthcare professional has prepared the Democratic nominee to serve Buffalo.

“I am proud to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo. She ran a truly impressive grassroots campaign and clearly has a heart for public service.



I have spent my career trying to elect more women to office, from city council to Congress and the White House. India’s experience as a working mother and health care professional will have prepared her well to help tackle the challenges facing Buffalo working families as they strive to recover from the pandemic and its economic toll.



I look forward to working with India to help Buffalo build back better and to lay the foundation for a bright future.” U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Walton received U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s endorsement Thursday.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown grabbed the endorsement of the WNY Area Labor Federation (AFL-CIO) Thursday in the race for City Hall.