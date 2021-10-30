India Walton receives endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton has earned the support of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Walton’s campaign announced the Massachusetts Democrat’s endorsement on Saturday afternoon.

“I am so proud to endorse India Walton,” Warren said. “She has the experience needed to make Buffalo a city that works for everyone. She is a nurse, a community leader, and a non-profit executive who will fight every day to put working people first. I hope that all Democrats in Buffalo will support our Democratic nominee and vote for India Walton for Mayor.”

This makes Warren the fourth U.S. Senator to put their support behind Walton. She has also received the endorsements of Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I am so honored to receive this endorsement,” Walton said. “Sen. Warren’s relentless advocacy for workers, debtors, local businesses, and others who face hardship and exploitation at the hands of powerful corporations and the ultra-wealthy is exactly what we need in our political leaders. What’s more, she started her career in the Senate without having previously held any position of elected leadership, showing that knowledgeable political novices can make successful officeholders. Thank you, Sen. Warren, and welcome to Team India.”

Election Day is November 2 this year.