India Walton speaks out after her car was towed

(WIVB) — India Walton is speaking out after her car was towed Thursday.

Walton said she was late on some parking tickets and her inspection was expired.

Sources tell News 4 that Walton owed almost $700 in tickets.

The Democratic nominee for mayor says what happened to her happens to a lot of people in Buffalo.

“What happened to me resonates with a lot of people. and we need leadership from people experiencing these issues and plugged into what’s happening with people at the ground level,” Walton said.

Byron Brown’s campaign put out a statement Thursday about Walton’s car being towed.

It said, “If you don’t follow the law, you can’t be expected to uphold it.”