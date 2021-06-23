India Walton wants Buffalo to know she’s not anti-business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Business owners in Buffalo are trying to make a comeback after COVID-19 caused a lot of economic hardship.

Wednesday afternoon, we asked India Walton, a Democratic-socialist, to share a message with business owners, who may have concerns about their future.

“I am a hometown girl, I don’t want business owners to think I am anti-business. I am definitely going to provide relief to small business owners, hometown landlords. I talk a lot about protecting tenants and renters, but that also means we support our local landlords,” Walton told News 4.

Western New York’s economy is on the upswing.

The unemployment rate here is about 5% — it was 8% back in January and February.

