India Walton’s car towed over unpaid parking tickets and expired inspection

India Walton-Byron Brown mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton said her car has been towed.

In a Facebook post, Walton says she was late on some parking tickets, and her inspection was expired. We’re told the cost of the tickets came to $670.

She goes on to hint that the towing may have been an act of retribution by City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

We have reached out to the mayor’s office for a statement and are waiting to hear back.

Read the full Facebook post below:

