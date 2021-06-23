India Walton’s family weighs in on her presumptive victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton is well-positioned now to become Buffalo’s first female mayor in history and we’re working to learn more about who she is and how her family is reacting.

Mahkahi Jones is the oldest of India Walton’s four children, in fact, she was only 14-years-old when she became a mom and dropped out of school, but eventually went back, got her degree and became a registered nurse.

“My mom’s always gonna do what she says she’s going to do regardless of who doubts her, who is against her, she’s always she’s going to get it done,” said Jones.

“When we moved into the fruit belt and we didn’t have a car and she was like, ‘I’m gonna get up and go get a car,’ and she did it — it was like two or three weeks maybe, I was like seriously? That’s just the type of person my mom is.”

On the morning after her primary victory, she told us she’s pleased to set an example for women all over the country, and as she prepares to lead the city in what may be the most violent year on record, she has her own vision of how to address it.

“Nothing stops a bullet like a job. When people have meaningful living wage, employment, access to opportunities, they are not in the streets killing each other,” said Walton.

“She has a strong sense of community and a strong sense of justice. She believes in what’s right. So if she sees anything wrong being done, she’s gonna do her best to fix that wrong,” added Jones.

“My story is remarkable but not uncommon and I just want to be the example for people like me that you can do whatever you set your mind to,” Walton told News 4.

India Walton calls herself a Democratic-socialist who plans to put people over profits.