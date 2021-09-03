Legal analyst Barry Covert answers Buffalo’s mayors race questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge’s ruling means Mayor Byron Brown will be on the ballot for the November election on the Buffalo Party line against India Walton, who will be on the democratic line.

Attorney and legal analyst Barry Covert joined us on News 4 at 5:30 to break down the legal implications.

Covert spoke on if he thought there was a conflict of interest with Judge John Sinatra ruling on this case as Sinatra’s brother is a Buffalo developer and longtime supporter of Brown.

Covert says that his first reaction to the ruling was “this was a huge break for the mayor.”

He also spoke on Mayor Brown’s federal case and case in state court to get on the ballot. Covert also touched on Democratic nominees India Walton’s chance for appeal.

