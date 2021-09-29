Mayor Brown’s campaign to offer push stamps with his name to use on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is adding a new tool to his write-in campaign.

The mayor tells News 4, his staff has ordered tens of thousands of push stamps with his name to use on election day.

They’ll be given to people who have said they plan to vote for him, so they can just stamp his name on the ballot.

Mayor Brown says election law okays the use of stamps for write-in ballots.