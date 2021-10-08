Mayoral candidate Walton wants to make large part of Kensington Expressway made into tunnel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton says she wants a large part of the Kensington Expressway filled in, not covered, and made into a tunnel.

Walton said today, it’s one of many changes, needed to boost the city’s East Side.

Some lawmakers have suggested covering the part of the 33 between the 198 and downtown, allowing the neighborhood that was divided by the expressway, to be put back together.

Walton says filling it in, instead, Would take time, along with help from Washington.

“I think the tunnel is the least favorable of the two ideas and depending upon our relationship with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, I would love to see it filled in and have our parkway restored,” Walton said.

According to data collected by the city, every day, around 90,000 drivers use the 33 in the part surrounded by Humboldt Parkway.