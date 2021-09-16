Political analyst Len Lenihan talks implications of Byron Brown ballot rulings

India Walton-Byron Brown mayoral race

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The decision about whether Mayor Byron Brown will be on the ballot this November is still in the courts.

Political analyst Len Lenihan joined Jacquie Walker to touch on the political implications of this ongoing court battle.

Lenihan has served as an Erie County legislator, Democratic Party chairman, and more recently, a county elections commissioner.

Watch Len Lenihan’s full analysis in the video player above.

