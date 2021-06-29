Political analysts break down Buffalo’s historic mayoral race

India Walton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night on News 4, we had a chance to speak with political analysts Len Lenihan and Jack O’Donnell.

They shared their thoughts on the Buffalo mayoral race between India Walton and the four-term incumbent Byron Brown.

Hear their thoughts in the video above.

MORE | Bernie Sanders: India Walton’s win is ‘important step forward for the working people of Buffalo’

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories