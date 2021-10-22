Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and India Walton sit down with News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early voting starts Saturday, and one of the most polarizing names in politics is in Buffalo, raising support for India Walton in the race for Mayor of Buffalo.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the first politicians to congratulate Walton on her primary night win.

“India Walton’s policies show that another way is possible, and not only can we take care of each other, but that it’s good government, it’s transparent, it’s accountable, it can balance the books and we can actually revitalize cities like Buffalo,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview with News 4 Friday.

Both Walton and Ocasio-Cortez identify as democratic socialists, but they say voters shouldn’t focus on the title.

“We should expect our government to lead in that way and prioritize the people,” Walton said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

“All of these ‘ism’s’ – you know, when you talk about capitalism, socialism, et cetera – these are very high-minded debates, and I think what’s important is we say ‘where’s the beef? What are the policies each candidate is actually proposing?” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The congresswoman will appear alongside Walton at an early voting event Saturday at the Town Ballroom, she said she believes this race can impact people nationally.

“We want to show that post-industrial cities like the City of Buffalo can thrive with progressive policies,” she said.

Mayor Byron Brown is also holding an early voting event tomorrow morning at his Washington Avenue headquarters. News 4 will be sitting down with the incumbent Mayor ahead of Election Day – watch that story Monday night.

Watch the full interview below: