Rev. Al Sharpton hosts India Walton at House of Justice in NYC

India Walton-Byron Brown mayoral race

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WIVB) — Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton is getting big support for her campaign.

Without formally endorsing the candidate, Reverend Al Sharpton hosted Walton at the National Action Network Saturday Action Rally in New York City.

Sharpton applauded Walton’s ground game during the primary, to drum up support from her base.

