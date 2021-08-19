Several Buffalo School Board Members endorse India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic nominee India Walton received another show of support today in her fight to win in November.

Five members of the Buffalo Board of Education, Dr. Kathy Evans Brown, Hope Jay, Jennifer Mecozzi, Dr. Ann Rivera, and Lawrence Scott, endorsed Walton at Shoshone Park today supporting her stances on poverty, inclusion and education for the city.

Walton said it’s important not only for the schools to provide a foundation for a child’s future, but for the education system to provide a safe outlet with rising violence in city neighborhoods.

“I was a school nurse, I worked at School 80, and so many children came to me not for lice checks or band aids, but because they were tired, because they were hungry, because they were experiencing community and relational violence,” Walton

Walton is on the Democratic line this November.

As of now, incumbent Byron Brown will be a write-in candidate.