The latest on the race for Buffalo mayor on Day 2 of early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a little over a week left until election day and the candidates running for Buffalo mayor show no signs of slowing down.

We caught up with Mayor Byron Brown Sunday.

He said he’s happy with the turnout at the polls so far. And added he has a packed schedule leading up to election day.

“I have been working this election 24/7 and people have been very kind, very supportive. The momentum, the support is building every single day,” Mayor Brown said.

Meanwhile, we stopped by a fundraiser for Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor India Walton.

Her supporters said they were inspired by the grassroots approach of the Walton campaign.