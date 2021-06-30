The absentee votes are counted: India Walton wins Democratic primary in race for Mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The absentee votes in the primary election for Mayor of Buffalo have been counted, and India Walton’s name will be the one on the Democratic line.

With a stunning victory that saw her total 11,132 votes by election night, it appeared that India Walton would be the Democratic nominee in an uncontested November election. She had more votes than incumbent four-term mayor Byron Brown, who had 9,625.

Brown would have needed about 96 percent of the absentee votes in his favor in order to secure the Democratic nomination. He had nearly twice as many absentee votes as Walton — 1,002 to 505 — but remained more than 1,000 votes behind.

MORE | ‘Write down Byron Brown’: 4-term Buffalo mayor to seek write-in campaign in November election

The vote won’t be officially certified by the Erie County Board of Elections for about two more weeks. There are roughly 100 more provisional votes left to be counted that were cast when a person went to the poll but was not listed in the voting book. Election officials allow them to submit their ballot and will determine if they are eligible to vote.

Here is the most up-to-date count of the votes:

Early Election Day Absentee Total % India B. Walton 1,464 9,668 505 11,637 50.5 Byron W. Brown 1,089 8,536 1,002 10,627 46.1 Le’Candice M. Durham 70 580 70 720 3.1 Write-in 6 56 7 69 –

Earlier this week, Brown announced that he would not be giving up efforts to win a fifth term, and instead would continue on with a write-in campaign.

Shortly after Brown’s announcement, Walton responded, welcoming the challenge.

MORE | Presumptive mayor-elect says ‘game on’ following Mayor Brown’s announcement

BREAKING-The final count is in. Byron Brown got nearly TWICE as many ABSENTEE VOTES as India Walton, but he needed about 96% of them to win Primary. India Walton holds the Democratic line for November @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/rXPw9xyeXm — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 30, 2021

MORE | Write-in votes don’t have be perfect, according to Erie Co. election commissioners

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.