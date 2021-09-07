Walton files notice of appeal over decision to allow Brown on the ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to review the ruling that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown can appear on the November ballot, even though he missed the May deadline.
Last week, Judge John Sinatra handed down a preliminary injunction ordering the Erie County Board of Elections to place Brown on the ballot in Buffalo’s mayoral race.
This came after the previous decision by the Board of Elections that the four-term mayor’s petition to get on the ballot under the “Buffalo Party” was invalid.
Shortly after Sinatra’s preliminary injunction was announced, Walton said her team would be filing an appeal. Now, it’s official.
Both Brown and Walton have been earning new endorsements in recent days — Walton from Sen. Sean Ryan, and Brown from two major labor unions.
