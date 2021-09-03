BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton says her team is planning to appeal the decision to allow Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on this November’s ballot.
On Friday, a preliminary injunction ordering the Erie County Board of Elections to place Brown on the ballot was handed down by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
This came after last week’s decision by the Board of Elections that Brown’s petition to get on the ballot under the “Buffalo Party” was invalid, since it missed the May 25 deadline.
MORE | Byron Brown can be on Buffalo mayoral ballot, judge rules
Brown, who is currently serving his fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo, responded to the decision on Friday afternoon.
And so did Walton.
Buffalo's Mayoral Race
- Walton says her campaign will appeal decision to allow Brown on the ballot
- Byron Brown can be on Buffalo mayoral ballot, judge rules
- Buffalo’s mayoral candidates building their list of endorsements
- See it: Byron Brown files lawsuit against Board of Elections in bid to get on ballot
- Byron Brown’s petition to get on ballot with ‘Buffalo Party’ ruled invalid
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.