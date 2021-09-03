Walton says her campaign will appeal decision to allow Brown on the ballot

India Walton-Byron Brown mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton says her team is planning to appeal the decision to allow Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on this November’s ballot.

On Friday, a preliminary injunction ordering the Erie County Board of Elections to place Brown on the ballot was handed down by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

This came after last week’s decision by the Board of Elections that Brown’s petition to get on the ballot under the “Buffalo Party” was invalid, since it missed the May 25 deadline.

Brown, who is currently serving his fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo, responded to the decision on Friday afternoon.

And so did Walton.

Trending Now