Walton says her campaign will appeal decision to allow Brown on the ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton says her team is planning to appeal the decision to allow Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on this November’s ballot.

On Friday, a preliminary injunction ordering the Erie County Board of Elections to place Brown on the ballot was handed down by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

This came after last week’s decision by the Board of Elections that Brown’s petition to get on the ballot under the “Buffalo Party” was invalid, since it missed the May 25 deadline.

Brown, who is currently serving his fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo, responded to the decision on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Byron Brown after a judge ruled his name should appear on the November ballot.



“We said that we believe there was precedent, that I would still get on the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/5H9gCQ3c70 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 3, 2021

And so did Walton.

India Walton on a federal judge’s decision that Byron Brown can appear on the November ballot:



“We are going to appeal.” pic.twitter.com/zUz9uyjY3W — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 3, 2021