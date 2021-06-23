Walton talks school speed zone cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton is promising to take new action to make students safe when they’re walking near a school. The speed camera program in Buffalo has been very controversial.

They’re set to come down in September after the council voted to remove them. Walton tells us the city should find ways to make sure drivers are cautious near schools without slapping them with $50 fines.

“We can skip to punitive measures, before we’ve done the basics, right? You speed zone cameras in neighborhoods that don’t have striping on the streets, crosswalks, crossing guards, there’s so many steps, infrastructure improvements, there are so many things we can do calm traffic and reduce speeds,” said Walton.

Mayor Byron Brown has defended the program and says the cameras work.

Last week, he declined to veto or sign the Common Council’s bill allowing the speed cameras to come down.