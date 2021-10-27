WATCH: Buffalo mayoral debate between India Walton, Byron Brown, Benjamin Carlisle

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayoral candidates India Walton, Byron Brown and Benjamin Carlisle took the stage for a debate at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute at 9:15 a.m. You can watch the debate in the video player above.
The debate, held just six days before the election, was moderated by AP Government teacher Ted Lina and questions were written and asked by St. Joe’s AP Government students and members of the Equity & Justice Club. The private, all-boys school has hosted an annual political debate for more than 30 years.
Live updates from the debate can be found in the following Twitter thread:
This will mark the second mayoral debate since Walton upset Brown in the Democratic primary (you can watch the Sept. 9 debate here).
The debate comes on the heels of a new mayoral poll released Tuesday that showed Brown holding a sizable lead in the race, though Walton was ahead with likely voters age 18-34.
