WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO endorses Byron Brown for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown accepted the endorsement of the WNY Area Labor Federation (AFL-CIO) Thursday in the race for Buffalo mayor.

Mayor Brown said in a news release that he’s proud to receive the AFL-CIO’s support. He added, the Buffalo renaissance has been made possible by the 130,000 plus union members represented by AFL.

“I am so proud to have the support of the Western New York AreaLabor Federation as we work to make Buffalo a safer, smarter, and more prosperous city,” Mayor Brown said. Buffalo’s renaissance is being built by the workers who are constructing, cleaning, and staffing the office spaces, homes, and hospitals that are bringing new life to our neighborhoods and downtown. My Administration will continue to support working families by bringing good paying jobs to this region and sustaining the positive momentum which grew our population and supported the highest home values in years.

Peter DeJesus, president of the WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO Executive Board, said the group’s decision to endorse Brown was a clear choice.

“Our brothers and sisters in labor know that experience matters when it comes to effectively championing the causes working-class families care most about. MayorBrown’s record of instituting a living wage for City employees, expanding apprenticeship and other training opportunities, and leading the fight for fifteen for fast food workers make him the clear choice for Mayor of Buffalo by our affiliates. We are proud to stand with Mayor Brown and ask all of our affiliates and supporters to ‘Write Down ByronBrown’ this fall!” DeJesus said.

The WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO represents over 130,000 members union members from five labor councils. This includes the Buffalo Labor Council, Niagara/Orleans Labor Council and the Cattaraugus/Allegany Labor Council.