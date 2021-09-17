Workers United endorse India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the heels of that legal victory, Walton also picked up another endorsement. Workers United has put their support behind her.

The union represents 6,000 workers in the city. They also could soon represent employees at local Starbucks locations, if workers vote to unionize.

The group says they support Walton because she understands the working class.

“From day one, she’s been one of your strongest supporters. And not only that, this endorsement is coming because India and our campaign really shares the vision for a just society that we’re both struggling to build right now,” Brian Murray of Workers United said.

Workers United also represents employees at the Buffalo Airport, Sahlen Field and KeyBank Center.