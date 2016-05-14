Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Four arrested following an incident at Williamsville senior living facility
Top Stories
Niagara Falls gets millions for wastewater treatment plant
“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY
Amherst wins ruling for vacant convenience store lot
BPD “making progress” on weekend killing of local teenager
4 Warn Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Investigative
Do you know who makes your prescription drugs? You might be surprised
Do you know who makes your prescription drugs? You might be surprised
Dirty water has mobile home residents up in arms
Conflict over proposed plan for Tonawanda Coke property
Buffalo Zoo fined for exposing workers to lead & silica dust in reptile house
More Investigative Headlines
Rep. Collins was ‘virtually precluded’ from trading Innate shares
Questions raised over how Hilbert College handled campus safety incidents
Boats on the Border: Armed agents helping protect WNY
WNY Congressman joins fight for domestic violence registry
State audit critical of nursing home enforcement procedures
Traffic signal timing: Waiting for the green light
Fire commissioner on ambulance response times: ‘This is a work in progress’
Buffalo’s mayor ‘absolutely concerned’ about ambulance response times
Rural Metro fails to meet response times for Buffalo’s most serious calls
Rural Metro regional director leaves company
Don't Miss
Battle For Bentley
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
Bellavia’s grandfather, a WWII vet, beams with pride as he’s honored with Medal of Honor
Over more than three decades, WNY woman has made a difference in thousands of children’s lives
Kwik-Fill owner accuses Amherst of trying to ‘steal’ property
Three Buffalo families’ lives changed differently by same burst of gunfire
Wine woes: Sabres fan files lawsuit over wine pours at KeyBank Center