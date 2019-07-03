Jackie Walker

Journalism Honors and Awards
- 2018 Silver Circle Award presented by National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, for significant contributions to the television industry and the community.
- 2017 New York Emmy Nomination — Societal Concerns: News, “The Long Road to Justice” Nov. 21, 2016, (Anchor/Reporter)
- 2016 New York Emmy Nomination — Human Interest: News, “Friends Before Facebook” July 18, 2016, (Anchor/Reporter)
- 2016 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Special, “Snowvember: One Year Later” Nov. 18, 2015, (Anchor/Reporter)
- 2015 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Special, “Prison Break Out” July 28, 2015, (Anchor)
- 2014 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Continuing Coverage, “Buffalo Schools in Crisis” (Anchor)
- 2013 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Association – Best Continuing News Coverage “Toys R Us Murder” (Anchor)
- 2013 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Association – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program – Special Mention – News 4 at 11 p.m., May 21, 2013 (Anchor)
- 2013 New York Emmy Nomination — On Camera Talent: Anchor – June 15, 2012, (Anchor – Wallenda Walk)
- 2013 New York Emmy Nomination — Spot News, “House Explosion – July 24, 2012, (Anchor)
- 2013 New York Emmy Nomination — Community Service, “News 4’s Bully Project” – September, 2011 (Anchor and Reporter)
- 2012 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Continuing News Coverage – “News 4’s Bully Project” (Anchor and Reporter)
- 2012 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Best Continuing Coverage, “News 4’s Bully Project,” Anchor and Reporter
- 2012 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Best Newscast, News 4 at 11, “Muzzamil Hassan Guilty Verdict” – Anchor, Feb. 7, 2011
- 2011 New York Emmy Nomination — Spot News, “Death of a Hero” – July 8, 2011, (Anchor and Reporter)
- 2011 Sigma Delta Chi Award, Society of Professional Journalists – Public Service in Television Journalism, “News 4’s Bully Project” (Anchor and Reporter)
- 2011 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program – News 4 at 11 p.m., Nov. 18, 2010 (Anchor)
- 2010 RTDNA National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Best Continuing Coverage, “The Crash of Flight 3407” – Anchor and Reporter, Feb. 2009
- 2010 RTDNA National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Best News Documentary, “Flight 3407:4 the Families” – Anchor and Reporter, Feb. 16, 2009
- 2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Daytime Newscast – News 4 at 5 p.m., Feb. 13, 2009, Flight 3407 Crash (Anchor)
- 2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Evening Newscast – News 4 at 11 p.m., Feb. 13, 2009, Flight 3407 Crash (Anchor)
- 2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best News Special – “Flight 3407:4 the Families”, Feb. 16, 2009, (Anchor and Reporter)
- 2008 New York Emmy Nomination – Breaking News Coverage “I-190 Standoff” May 12, 2008 (anchor)
- “Rebirth on the Waterfront” Documentary on Buffalo Waterfront (Reporter)
- 2007 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Documentary
- 2008 Communicator National Awards – Documentary — Award of Excellence
- 2007 Telly Award – Documentary – Bronze award 2007 Landmark Society of Niagara Frontier – Pewter Plate Award
- 2008 Paley Center for Media – selected for permanent national archive collection
- 2007 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Interview – Special Mention – “Jacquie Walker Interviews Judge Burns” (Anchor and reporter)
- 2005 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program – Special Mention – News 4 at 11 p.m., Oct. 27, 2004 (Anchor)
- 2005 NYS Broadcasters Assn. – Best Locally Produced Program – “Regionalism: A Shared Future” June 9, 2004, Live Special (Anchor)
- 2005 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Newscast – News 4 at 11 p.m., Feb. 28, 2005 (Anchor)
- 2005 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Political Programming – “Regionalism: A Shared Future” June 9, 2004, Live Special (Anchor)
- 2004 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Event Coverage – “Curtain Up!” Live Special, September 19, 2003 (Anchor)
- 1999 M.S. Public Education Awards — First Place, Regional Broadcast Category (Reporter) – “Show and Tell M.S.” March 17, 1999; Award presented by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- 1995 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Societal Concerns Programming – “What’s Wrong With Our Kids?” 11 p.m. News Series, May 22-24, 1995 (Reporter and Producer)
- 1995 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Single Newscast – “Oklahoma City Hits Home” April 21, 1995 11 p.m. News (Anchor)
- 1991 First Place, General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work) – New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association
- 1989 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Single Newscast – “Deputy Shot” October 20, 1989 11 p.m. News (Anchor on scene)
- 1988 First Place, General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work) – New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association
- 1988 Western Regional EMS Services — Special Recognition – “ALS: Critical Condition” News Series (Reporter)
- 1988 National Emergency Nurses Association — First Annual Media Award – “Emergency at ECMC” 11 p.m. News Series (Reporter)
- 1988 Golden Apple for Excellence in Education Journalism from NYS United Teachers – “Children Raising Children” Television Special Program (Documentary Host and Reporter)
- 1988 Best Feature, Special Mention, New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – “In Defense of America” 6 p.m. News Series (Reporter)
- 1987 First Place, Best Sports Coverage, “The Kelly Connection” News Series (Reporter) – New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association
- 1987 Best Sports Story (reporter) – United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards
- 1987 National Education Reporting Award, “Children Raising Children” – Documentary on teen pregnancy (Host and Reporter)
- 1986 Best Sports Story, “The Kelly Connection” News Series (Reporter) – United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards
- 1986 First Place, Media Awards, The President’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped – “Breaking Sound Barriers” Documentary on theatre for the deaf (Host and Reporter)
- 1986 National Maggie Award, “Family Secrets” Documentary on Child Abuse (Reporter) – New York State Media Sensitivity Award – National Broadcasters Assn. Community Affairs Award – National Mental Health Assn. Media Awards, Second Place
- 1986 Honorable Mention, Non-Deadline News Coverage, “Families: A Changing Portrait” (Reporter) – Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Organization
- 1986 Special Mention — General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work) – New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association
- 1985 Best News Coverage, First Place, “Blizzard of ’85” Series of reports (Reporter) – Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Organization
- 1983 Best Sports Report, News Series on bringing Major League Baseball to Buffalo (Reporter) – United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards
- 1981 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Education Journalism from NYS United Teachers – “The Gifted Minority” News Series on gifted education (Reporter) WROC-TV, Rochester
Community Service Honors and Awards
- 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, National Multiple Sclerosis Society – presented in recognition of 30+ years of service to those living with M.S.
- 2015 ‘Woman of Distinction’ Award presented by Girl Scouts of Western New York
- 2014 Business First Power 250: Named One of the Most Influential People in Western New York
- 2014 Honorary Member, Getzville Fire Company – honored for longstanding support of the fire company
- 2013 Business First Power 200: Named One of the Most Influential People in Western New York
- 2012 Television Personality of the Year – Buffalo Excellence in Media Awards
- 2011 Buffalo Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame, selected for this honor by fellow broadcasters
- 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 – $5,000 College Scholarship given to local student in recognition of Jacquie’s community service by the American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch
- 2010 Woman of Achievement Award presented by the American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch
- 2009 Female Anchor of the Year presented by Medaille College Communications Dept.
- 2006 St. Phillip’s Community Center award for promoting diversity
- 2002 Heart of Loyalty Award presented by Kevin Guest House, Buffalo, NY
- 2002-2005 Advisory Board, Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers
- 2001 Stephen H. Kelly Volunteer Award by National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter
- 2001 Sister/Brotherhood Media Award by National Conference for Community and Justice
- 2000 Named first “Woman of Distinction” by Amherst, NY, Chamber of Commerce
- 1999 “Service to Mankind” Award by Leukemia Society of America, WNY Chapter (now Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)
- 1997 NYS Governor’s Award for Excellence in Communications
- 1996 Humanitarian of the Year by New York State Junior Chamber of Commerce
- 1996-2006 Board Member, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter
- 1995 Outstanding Volunteer, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter
- 1991 Special Media Award, Calvary CME Church, Buffalo, NY March 2, 1991
- 1989 Outstanding Volunteer, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter
- 1987 Meritorious Service Award, United Negro College Fund
- 1984 Media Award, Boy Scouts of America, Niagara Frontier Council
- 1983 Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary Club, Brighton, NY
- 1982-1983 – Board Member, Easter Seal Society, Rochester, NY Chapter