Photos: Simone Biles, USA gymnasts train in Tokyo

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Simone Biles of Team United States trains on uneven bars during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Simone Biles, of the United State, trains on the floor exercise during an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Jordan Chiles of Team United States trains in the floor exercise during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • US gymnast Simone Biles practices the balance beam during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, on the eve of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US gymnast Simone Biles jokes with her teammate Jordan Chiles while taking part in a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, on the eve of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US gymnast Simone Biles (L) speaks to a teammate during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, on the eve of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT - US gymnast Simone Biles takes part in a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, on the eve of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US gymnasts (fromL) Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum pose after a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021, a few days prior to the beginning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US gymnast Grace McCallum practices vault during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, a few days prior to the beginning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US gymnasts Jordan Chiles practices a floor routine during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021, a few days prior to the beginning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The six-women USA Gymnastics delegation of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner worked out on each event during podium training on Thursday.

The American women are staying in a hotel near the venue rather than the Olympic village, a decision made before they arrived for the Games.

U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is doing well physically but remains in isolation three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Annie Heffernon, the vice president of the women’s program for USA Gymnastics, said Eaker is in isolation while teammate Leanne Wong is in quarantine.

Both athletes served as alternates for the U.S. team. Wong, who continues to test negative, was put in quarantine due to contact tracing.

“I mean, we’re devastated for them,” Heffernon said. “Of course, it’s not anything we dreamed of happening or wanted to happen. And it was a rough 36 hours, I’m not going to lie. It was difficult for everybody. It was hard for me. It was hard for the athletes. It was hard for the staff.”

