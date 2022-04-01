JoAnn Falletta felt rootless and bereft when the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was unable to perform before full live audiences for close to a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, playing live is what the musicians live for. As Falletta said, it’s like the very air they breathe. They missed the intimate, essential connection that exists between a symphony orchestra and its devoted audience.

When the BPO finally returned to play before small audiences of 100-200 in the spring of 2021, the musicians actually felt a little nervous. But they also felt a renewed sense of appreciation in performing, and Falletta said that joy carried over into the BPO’s current season at Kleinhans Music Hall.

“There still is a sense of it,” said Falletta, the BPO’s long-time music director. “I notice the musicians are more energized. They seem happier to be in the hall together. There’s a feeling of joy, and the audience can feel that, too. They respond with such love to our orchestra, they always do.”

Falletta says music can save the world. It can bring hope to people in crisis, which is why the BPO did those moving video performances during the pandemic. And what better way to offer the healing power of music than to help the suffering people of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia?

So, on Sunday at 7 p.m., the BPO will present ‘Slava Ukraini’, a special one-night benefit concert in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Maestro Falletta will conduct the full orchestra, which will celebrate the resiliency of the human spirit and “allow moments of quiet reflection” for the cause.

Falletta, who has been leading the BPO since 1999, said the musicians had discussed how best to show support for Ukraine. The orchestra played the Ukrainian anthem before one concert in March and played that country’s haunting and beloved “Melody” two weeks later.

But a benefit concert was a more tangible way to offer support, raising funds for the Ukrainians — especially the displaced refugees — while summoning the relentlessly generous character of the people of Buffalo.

“This is a volunteer effort on the musicians’ part,” said Falletta, who was in Norfolk last week as music director laureate of the Virginia Symphony. “It is not a day they were going to work. It was one of their days off this Sunday. But they volunteered to come in for rehearsals and for the concert.

“I think that says a lot about how unified everybody is in their support of Ukraine and their wanting to come up with some way to get some funding, especially to the refugees and the ones who are really suffering.”

It’s a general admission event and people can select their own price. You can call the box office for tickets (716-885-5000) or order on their website. The suggested donation is $40 per person. All proceeds go to the Ukrainian-American Freedom Foundation (UAFF).

Music fans could even show up for free. “Absolutely,” Falletta said. “I have encouraged people, if you have family and kids, and don’t want to have an expensive evening, just bring them and come in without donating.

“It’s whatever is possible,” she said. “It’s an ideal concert for people who come with a big crowd of kids and can’t give much. That’s absolutely OK. I think it’s a wonderful experience for young people to hear this music, but also to be in a place where there’s such a strong feeling of connection.”

Falletta said the BPO took a “global view” for this program. If there’s an overall theme, it’s the universal struggle for freedom in the face of repression, and how music can lift the human spirit and unite people.

“We always think of Buffalo that way,” she said, “as a melting pot of people from all backgrounds, who are unified in supporting Ukraine.”

It promises to be an emotional evening, with selections from some of the world’s greatest composers. The BPO made fitting choices to reflect the political struggle and striving for freedom among the Ukrainian people.

The orchestra will play the Ukrainian national anthem to begin the program. They’ll play “Melody,” the most famous work by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk, which is one of the nation’s spiritual anthems. Skoryk’s family was deported to Siberia when he was 12 years old.

They’ll also perform Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” which is about freedom and liberation, a recurring theme in Beethoven’s life and work. Egmont was a hero who took a stand for the Flemish resistance against Spanish repression in the Netherlands and was beheaded. The overture became the official anthem of the Hungarian revolution in 1956.

“Beethoven (who was German) was a man of the people,” Falletta said. “He came from a very poor background himself, and he was always a person who supported the underdog. He’s a hero to us forever because of that.”

The symphony will perform Valse No. 2 by Chopin, the venerated Polish composer. “We felt very strongly about that, with our community and with the heroism of Poland,” Falletta said. “The Polish people have shown the very best of humanity. Their humanitarian contributions there are stunning.”

They’ll also perform the theme from the movie “Schindler’s List,” by American composer John Williams, and the Elegie for cello and orchestra by French composer Gabriel Faure. One of the highlights of the evening will be “Finlandia,” one of Sibelius’s most widely known compositions.

“It’s a kind of freedom piece for Finland,” Falletta explained,” when they were in a similar position under the domination of Russia.”

Sibelius composed “Finlandia” in support of a free press in his native Finland when it was an autonomous duchy under the thumb of czarist Russia. It was originally called “Finland Awakes” and became a sort of second national anthem for the Finnish people.

“It was so beloved and so stirring that the Russians wouldn’t allow it to be played because it would incite riots and demonstrations,” Falletta said. “The Finns came up with a clever way to be able to play it. The Russians would check the concert programs to make sure it wasn’t on. But they would print it under aliases, like a prelude or etude or overture, by another composer.

“I thought that resilience and belief in your country, which you see so strongly in Ukraine — people who love their country and want to protect it — was exactly the same feeling in Finland,” she said, “and why we thought we should have that as well.”

The program doesn’t include any of the famed Russians. But the BPO has performed Russian pieces since the invasion began, including a Tchaikovsky violin concerto with Augustin Hadelich two weekends ago.

Falletta said she’s saddened to hear of isolated protests against Russian music around the world in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Music is universal and is a source for healing, not division.

“There’s no feeling that art is political,” she said. “It speaks to the best in human beings. I don’t think there has been a problem.”

Of course, after hearing some of the emotionally soaring sounds of freedom, patrons might want to rush off to Ukraine and stand in front of a Russian tank. A simple donation will suffice for a worthy cause.

“It goes specifically for medical and humanitarian needs,” Falletta said. “It’s going for food, medicine, housing, helping people who are disenfranchised and need that desperately.”

The BPO has been seen as a people’s orchestra since it was founded as a public works (WPA) project in 1935. As Falletta pointed out during the pandemic, the BPO was created out of despair, as a way to help people heal from the Great Depression.

Two years after the pandemic struck, there’s a fresh sense of the orchestra as a vehicle for healing, in this case as a way for Buffalonians to gather and show their spiritual and financial support for Ukraine.

“I hope people leave the concert feeling uplifted, feeing encouraged, with a renewed interest and support for Ukraine,” Falletta said. “We know we’re going to be welcoming some refugees soon and we look forward to having them as new citizens of Buffalo.

“It’s a concert to bring people together.”