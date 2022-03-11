Kyle Husband says it’s a funny story, though it didn’t seem all that amusing at the time.

Exactly two years ago, the Canisius High basketball team was in the back room at Eddie Brady’s Tavern in downtown Buffalo, enjoying a team meal. In three days, the Crusaders were scheduled to play Fordham Prep in the state Catholic Class A championship game at the Flickinger Center.

Husband and his team were elated. Half an hour earlier, he’d received an email from tournament officials, informing him that the game would be played despite growing concerns in the United States about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all excited,” Husband recalled Thursday afternoon at Canisius. “Then it came across the TV. Rudy Gobert tested positive. I walked back and said, ‘It looks like this will be our last outing.’”

Sports shut down in the country after the Gobert news. The NCAA Tournament was canceled, along with countless other sporting events. New York soon shut down most activities. That 2020 boys state Catholic final was never played. There were no state playoffs in 2021.

But two years later, Canisius and Fordham Prep of New York City will finally get to play their long-awaited state title game. On Saturday at 3 p.m., they’ll meet for the Class A championship at the Flickinger Center.

“In two years, it’s come full circle,” Husband said. “Same team. Same stakes. Same place. Long time coming. Yeah, it’s pretty funny.”

It’s also no surprise that Canisius would be back where it was when the pandemic hit. The Crusaders have become a high school hoop dynasty under Husband, whose teams have won 10 Manhattan Cup championships and two state titles (in 2015-16) during his 18 seasons as the head coach.

Husband, who graduated from Canisius in 1996, recently broke Timon legend Mel Palano’s record of nine Manhattan Cups. He is second all-time behind Palano in coaching wins in the Monsignor Martin Association. The standard is to get to big games every March. And to think, he’s only 44 years old.

“The expectation every year is to get to where we are right now,” Husband said. “There’s teams in the league or the area who hope to do this once every 20 or 30 years. Our expectation is to get here.

“That makes it much more fun for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. The day-in and day-out grind, having that attitude to only expect that from ourselves and the coaches, makes that challenge greater.”

The challenge comes with working to meet a high standard and trying to push it even higher. Canisius played an ambitious non-league schedule this year, losing twice to Rochester power Aquinas and on the road against teams from Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio.

The Crusaders didn’t lose at all against area teams and went unbeaten in Monsignor Martin. They kept getting stronger as the season went on, beating St. Mary’s of Lancaster by 35 and Timon by 32 in the Manhattan Cup playoffs.

“If you watch game film from our first few games to where we are now, it’s like a totally different team,” said John Cullinan, an assistant coach who played for the great St. Joe’s teams of the early 1990s. “They’ve all jelled and bought into what we wanted to do and now they’re reaping the rewards of that.

“They’re playing extremely well and they’re unselfish,” Cullinan said, “and it’s fun to be part of and fun to watch.”

Kyle Husband has the record for most Manhattan Cup basketball titles (Photo courtesy of Canisius High School)

Of course, it’s not easy to play for a team with such elevated standards. Canisius is a destination for young basketball players, so the competition is stiff. Even the more talented kids have to pay their dues along the way.

Mike MacDonald, who has coached at the Division I, II and III college levels and is now head man at Daemen, has had three sons play for Husband at Canisius. A fourth played for the unbeaten Crusaders JV team as a sophomore this year under Joe Zera.

“The kids have to learn how to deal with adversity there,” MacDonald said, “because they have good players and you kind of have to wait your turn. That’s a credit to Kyle and the program he’s built.

“That’s why they’ve been good. He gets the kids to play hard. They play the right way. He emphasizes the team aspect of the game. And that’s what you want, as a parent and as a college coach, too.”

Husband and MacDonald are good friends, and they often talk about today’s players and how important it is for them to be toughened by hard times.

“I truly believe it,” Husband said. “I don’t think an athlete, especially a basketball player, is going to reach their full potential unless they have adversity.

“That might be not making varsity as a freshman or sophomore like they would somewhere else. It might be not playing their junior year, having to fight through to become an integral piece their senior year. Maybe it’s not scoring as much.”

Cullinan said Husband holds his players accountable, on and off the floor. “The kids come in and see that from day one and respect it,” he said. “They know if they don’t, they’re probably not going to be around much longer. Kids come here and they become well-rounded.

“We’ve had so many kids who have gone through the program, some better players than others, but who come back and say I can’t believe how much easier college has been than high school,” Cullinan said. “They come back and always seem to have the same story.

Stafford Trueheart confirms that. Trueheart was the star on the Canisius state champions of 2015-16, and The Buffalo News’ Allen Wilson Player of the Year his senior year. He went on to play Division I at Hofstra, where he was a four-year reserve for Joe Mihalich and all-academic in the classroom.

Trueheart came home this year and became an assistant coach under Husband, who calls him “the best player I ever coached.” Trueheart remembers going to a Canisius-Joe’s game in seventh grade and wanting to be part of the tradition, to help uphold the standard and the pride.

“I remember feeling like this was the pinnacle of Buffalo basketball,” he said. “I had older friends who had been here. I really wanted to keep that Canisius name up. I didn’t want to run away from the challenges that came with it. I knew we had the guys and the nucleus to do it.”

Husband said the most important thing is having players who understand their roles. It’s his job to define roles and make certain the players adhere to them.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a team that’s grasped their roles and run with them to the extent that this team has,” he said. “I mean, every single game when we bring in stats the next day, it’s like we had 24 field goals and 23 assists.”

Declan Ryan and Shane Cercone fill the main scoring roles, averaging 20.4 and 19.6 points, respectively. But with Timon concentrating on those two in the Manhattan Cup final, Ed Cosgrove scored 22 points and was named MVP.

“It’s like another level,” Husband said. “The way they focus in and play together on both ends of the floor.”

Canisius beat St. Mary’s of Lancaster by 35 and Timon by 32 in the Manhattan Cup playoffs (Photo courtesy of Canisius High School)

Husband had lofty praise for junior point guard Luke Granto, a North Tonawanda transfer who had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in the 53-45 win over Holy Trinity last Sunday in the state semifinals at Hofstra — a “perfect game” in Husband’s eyes.

“He would have scored three times as much if he stayed (at North Tonawanda),” Husband said. “He might shoot four times a game for us. He doesn’t care. I asked him before the Timon game, ‘How’s everything going?’ He said, ‘This is why I came. I love this. This is awesome.’”



The head coach understands. He shares the love. Husband played his first two years of high school at St. Francis, starting as a freshman. But he wasn’t enjoying it. He had buddies who were at Canisius and had always wanted to play there. So, he transferred and played under the late Tom Keenan.

Husband played college basketball at Rensselaer in Division III. After graduating, he came home and was tending bar. He felt something missing in his life. Basketball was missing. He had stayed close with Keenan, who took him to lunch and offered him an assistant coaching job in 2001.

Keenan was diagnosed with cancer around that time. Husband watched him coach Canisius for three years with the disease. He saw how much basketball meant to his old coach, how much he valued the sacrifices involved in playing the game the right way.

Keenan died in December of 2003. Ben Batory took over the Crusaders head coach for the 2003-04 season. Husband became head coach the following year and won the first of his 10 Manhattan Cups.

“I was 25,” Husband said. “It still amazes me. I was super fortunate that the school trusted me to take this job when I was 25 years old. I’m sure there were plenty other candidates. Those first few years, oh, my head was spinning.”

It’s boggles the mind to hear that Husband hasn’t received a single college job offer, despite his long record of success at Canisius. He says he’s never applied for any other job, though he would listen if something perfect came along.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “There’s days, especially this time of year, when you’re watching those games and ask yourself if you could do it. It’s certainly a different challenge. But that’s as far as I’ve ever gotten thinking about it.”

He’s got enough to keep him occupied, between coaching, selling sporting goods for BSN Sports and raising a family. He and his wife, Kassi, have three boys (Will, 9; Cole, 5; and Quinn, 2) and an 8-year-old daughter, Reese.

“Bringing my kids to practice now, it’s come full circle,” he said. “They love coming.”

That makes it easier to cope with the demands of coaching, which can be all-consuming during the season — and even year-round. Cullinan has three kids of his own, including two boys Will’s age. So they can lean on each other.

“During basketball season, no one realizes the grind,” Husband said. “You’re thinking about it even when you’re not here. It’s on your mind, how to get better, how to navigate through the little issues that ruin a team or make a team. I tell people all the time, basketball is the easy part. It really is.”

It’s all worthwhile when a team comes of age the way this Canisius team has, with players knowing their roles and being selfless and working to uphold the standard. Cullinan said it’s nice when the alumni come to games and tell them, ‘Oh, you guys are still doing it, still getting after it.’

Husband said the kids change, but the standard remains. He said today’s parents sometimes go easy on their kids, but Canisius offers the challenge and the educational balance that every boy needs at that age. It’s a wondrous thing when it comes together and a team peaks in March.

“I know it’s cliché; you hear all coaches say it,” Husband said. “But our goal is to get better every day, and this team has.”