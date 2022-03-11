You can’t make this stuff up. But you can certainly write a book about it. Rob Lanier, the Buffalo native and head basketball coach at Georgia State, is doing just that. Lanier is putting together a book about his experiences in the game.

This season will make for a compelling chapter, and it’s not over yet. Lanier’s storybook season continued Monday night in Pensacola, where the Panthers beat Louisiana, 80-71, to win the Sun Belt title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

So Lanier, 53, who played at St. Bonaventure in the late 1980s, returns to the Big Dance as a head coach for the first time since getting there with Siena as a first-time head man at 33 in 2002.

“Time sure flies,” Lanier said Tuesday morning on the five-hour bus ride home to Atlanta. “It’s 20 years between last night’s title and that MAAC championship.



Lanier said this was one of his more blissful bus rides. It was on another team bus, in mid-December, when Georgia State reached the low point — and as it turned out, a turning point — of a tumultuous season.

That’s where he got the title for the latest chapter of the book: Reform, Alabama.

Georgia State was favored to win the Sun Belt this season. Lanier had everyone back from a team that lost in last year’s conference title game. That was partly because of an NCAA rule that allowed athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the Covid disruptions from 2021.

It was a mixed blessing. Suddenly, the Panthers had 15 scholarship players, which brought some squabbling over playing time. Eliel Nsoseme, their star 6-8 forward and emotional leader, missed the first semester with a knee injury. Lanier also had six unvaccinated players, four starters.

“I told them that regardless of what decision they made, I’m not going to judge them and hold it against them,” Lanier said. “If they decide not to get vaccinated, we’ll go through whatever turbulence that might create for us, and I’m not going to blame them. And we didn’t.”

Rob Lainer is a cousin of Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, the #1 pick out of Bona in 1970. (Image courtesy of Georgia State Athletics)

Inevitably, there was turbulence. If one guy tested positive, they all went into contact tracing. The Panthers had five games canceled due to Covid from early December to mid-January. The lack of games and practice time made it difficult to establish any kind of rhythm and momentum.

“All these things got magnified by the expectations we came into this season with,” Lanier recalled. “We got into a rut, and we knew it.”

On Dec. 14, they went to Mississippi State of the SEC and got smoked by 29 points.

“It was a miserable game,” Lanier said. “We had guys almost get into fisticuffs on the bench. We looked really out of sorts.”



It got worse. On the ride home from Starkville, the team bus broke down in a small city called Reform, Alabama. It was after midnight. There were no repair shops open, no ready solutions. Chris Kreider, an assistant coach, knew a high school coach in Tuscaloosa, about 30 miles away.

The high school coach, Curt Weeks, got out of bed, found a school bus and drove to Reform to rescue the Panthers. He drove them to a Tuscaloosa hotel, where they stayed the night. Looking back, Lanier sees that crisis and act of kindness as a bonding experience for his team.

“If we had just made it back to Atlanta, we probably would have continued to wallow,” he said. “But that night gave me time to develop some clarity in that moment. We made a roster change. I had some clarity on how I wanted to move forward and how I wanted to deal with players.



“I did a miniature scouting report on the state of our team and put it in an email and sent it to our staff. Then we met the next morning.”



Things didn’t turn around overnight. Georgia State started 0-4 in the Sun Belt. But Nsoseme came back in the New Year. They won at Louisiana and, a week later, embarked on a 10-game winning streak that culminated with the Sun Belt title game on Monday night.

Before the Panthers left for the tournament, Lanier re-sent the email with the scouting report from the day after the bus mishap. He wanted his coaches to know how far they’d come.

Oh, and who showed up for the Sun Belt title game in Pensacola? Curt Weeks, the guy who picked them up in the bus in Reform.

“Our players saw him and went bananas,” Lanier said. “It was so awesome. I was just watching a video of it. The fact that it came full circle and Coach Weeks was there at the game with us was really beautiful.”

Lainer is headed to his first NCAA Tournament in 20 years. (Image courtesy of Georgia State Athletics)

It could get even better if the selection committee puts Georgia State in Buffalo when the NCAA Tournament returns to the city on March 17 and 19 at KeyBank Center. Lanier coaching for the upset on St. Patrick’s Day with the home folks cheering him on, now that would be storybook.

“Yeah, no question,” Lanier said. He said it would mean the world to two other Buffalo natives on his squad — assistant coach Jordan Glover, who played at St. Joe’s and coached at Daemen, and Joe Jones, a Park School grad who missed the entire season with a foot injury.

“Once those guys knew there was any possibility of us coming to Buffalo, that became an instant topic of discussion throughout our team,” Lanier said with a laugh. “The rest of the staff is so tired of hearing about Buffalo.”

There’s also the remote possibility that Lanier and his son, Emory, could wind up in the same subregional next week. Emory is a sophomore reserve at Davidson, which has a strong case for an at-large bid out of the A-10.

“If I could be where he is and not have to play him, that would be awesome,” Lanier said.

It would be quite a story, one that goes back to Lanier’s boyhood on Buffalo’s East Side. He grew up in the Donovan Drive apartments, two doors down away from Desmond Oliver, who followed him into the profession and is now head coach at East Tennessee State.

Lanier got his start as a grad assistant under Jack Armstrong at Niagara from 1990-92. He spent five years under Jim Baron at Bona, where he recruited most of the class — including Tim Winn — that would go on to snap the Bonnies’ 22-year NCAA tourney drought in 2000.

He went on to Rutgers, working in the Big East from 1997-99 while his wife, Dayo, was in her first year of residency after completing medical school at UB. Lanier then took an assistant job at Texas under Rick Barnes. He writes about Barnes persuading Dayo to come to Austin on his website, coachspeak.net. It’ll also be one of the chapters in his book.

Siena hired him as head coach in 2001. The Saints had a losing record but won the MAAC tourney and an NCAA berth in his first season. He later got to an NIT, but fell out of favor and was fired in 2005.

Lanier went to Virginia for two seasons before joining Billy Donovan at Florida for four years. Then it was back to Texas with Barnes, who left in 2015 to take the Tennessee job. Lanier went with him and was associate head coach for four years before Georgia State came calling.

He has said he wasn’t fully ready to be a head coach when he got the Siena job at 33. He learned a lot after getting fired, working under respected mentors like Donovan and Barnes.

“In basketball, we always talk about players and how as they become more experienced the game slows down for them,” Lanier explained. “In some ways, in coaching the job slows down for you — not just the game, but your role as a leader and your ability to see the forest for the trees.

“In a word, you get clarity. I think your clarity sharpens over the years. You don’t get caught up in the wrong things. You don’t make it about yourself as much. It’s about leadership and other people. At least, that’s kind of been my journey.”

That coaching journey has taken Lanier to the MAAC, the Atlantic 10, the Big East, the ACC, the Big 12, the SEC and now, the Sun Belt. That’s a lot of chapters in his circuitous hoop saga, and it prepared him for the unique challenges this season threw his way.

Lanier stepped into big shoes at Georgia State. Ron Hunter had averaged more than 21 wins a season in eight years and reached the NCAAs in three of the last five years, including an upset of Baylor as a 14 seed in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

He says he never felt pressure to win there. Rather, he saw it as an opportunity to thrive at a school with the resources and commitment to win consistently. Lanier doesn’t want Georgia State to be one of those mid-majors that’s happy to simply get to the NCAAs. He wants a mid-major that can make deep runs, like a Gonzaga, or Butler back in the day.

“We want our program to be associated with being dangerous in the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “I want us to raise the bar. I’m not guaranteeing it, but that’s the goal.”

One thing seems clear. No Power 5 team will be happy to run into underdog Georgia State next week in the tournament. The Panthers are dangerous. Just look who’s driving the bus.