Sullivan: Don Gleason lays the foundation as Daemen creates a home for men’s volleyball

Daemen’s Division II men’s volleyball program is in its infancy, but the foundation of coach Don Gleason’s group is starting to take shape. (Photo courtesy of Geoff Schneider/Daemen Athletics)

How are things going with Daemen College men’s volleyball? Don Gleason, the head coach, has adopted a pet analogy for his fledgling Division II program:

“When you drive down the street, sometimes the biggest house isn’t the best home,” Gleason said last Sunday at the college. “We know we don’t have all the bells and whistles of other programs. We don’t have the biggest house.”

But what Gleason has done since taking over Western New York’s first men’s scholarship program in 2017 is lay a solid foundation on Main Street in Amherst. Maybe it’s not the biggest house on the block, but it’s like one of those starter homes that seem to sprout up overnight.

Gleason, a Hamburg native, has built his program from the ground up, one that was good enough to go on the road three weeks ago and upset Princeton, an established D-I team that made the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

“The culture that these guys are developing is something that more and more recruits want to be a part of,” Gleason said. “The Princeton win helps give us more exposure to have recruits look at what we’re building.”

Any high school recruit would have been impressed with what he saw last Sunday, when Daemen rallied to beat visiting rival St. John Fisher in five sets (26-24, 26-28, 17-25, 28-26, 15-11) at Lumsden Gymnasium.

The house was full, and the place was rocking that afternoon against Fisher, a nationally ranked Division III program that recruits from the same talent pool as Daemen. It was an exciting match, a celebration of the men’s game and its emergence among Western New York colleges.

Daemen players huddle up during a recent game. They won five of their first seven matches this season. (Photo courtesy of Geoff Schneider/Daemen Athletics)

St. John Fisher added men’s volleyball in 2016, a year before Daemen. As a Division III school, Fisher can’t award scholarships — which are modest at Daemen at this point. But Fisher is still a worthy rival for the Wildcats.

“These two teams have grown up together,” said Fisher head coach Stephen England. “We battle and it seems like every time we get together it’s a five-set barnburner. It’s always fun and competitive and it’s good for both programs.”

There was no men’s college volleyball program above the Division III level in Western New York — or indeed, the entire state — until Daemen launched its program in May of 2017 as part of the school’s march to Division II under former athletic director Bridget Niland.

Gleason came to the new program with a vision to make Daemen a destination for local male players. Men have few options in college volleyball, which has more than 600 women’s programs at the D-I and D-II level and only 51 for men — 23 in Division I and 28 at Daemen’s level in Division II.

It was Gleason’s dream to have his own program. In 2011, he got a Master’s in engineering from RIT. He had a 4.0 grade-point average. But while coaching a club team in Rochester, he discovered that he wasn’t cut out to be an engineer.

Coaching volleyball was his passion. In the summer of 2013, he traveled the country, working camps, making contacts. He got home with negative-$43 in his bank account. But you couldn’t put a dollar amount on the experience.

Daemen coach Don Gleason (center) is working to build his program from the ground up. (Photo courtesy of Geoff Schneider/Daemen Athletics)

Gleason spent the next six years bouncing around assistant’s jobs, mainly with women’s teams. He worked at Medaille, Yale, Stony Brook, Buffalo. In 2016-17, he was an assistant for a Daemen women’s team that reached the D-II Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament under Stephanie Albano.

He was the obvious choice to lead the new men’s team. Gleason had a year and a half to get ready. The Wildcats played their first match in January of 2019. They went 6-17 in their maiden campaign, using all first-time players.

The next season, Gleason put together an ambitious schedule that included UCLA and Pepperdine. The building was going up fast. The Wildcats were 12-7 and had won nine of 11 matches when the pandemic struck and ended their season.

Zach Schneider was a freshman on that team. Schneider was all-Western New York at Lockport High in 2018 and good enough to earn a D-I scholarship to Long Beach State, the two-time NCAA champion. But Long Beach wasn’t a fit and Schneider came home to Daemen midway through the year.

Schneider, a 6-6 junior outside hitter, thought the Daemen house was a little small when he was being recruited as a high school star.

“At the beginning,” Schneider said.

“I tried!” Gleason said with a laugh.

Daemen wasn’t one of those powers out West, where many of the top men’s volleyball players wind up. But it turned out to be a home for Schneider.

Lockport’s Zach Schneider has Division I talent and is enjoying playing in front of family and friends with Daemen. (Photo courtesy of Geoff Schneider/Daemen Athletics)

“I had a couple of options,” said Schneider. “But it’s great to be back at home and have my parents and brothers at every game. It’s really special.

“We’ve seen so much growth over the last two years. My first-ever match was against UCLA. We played Pepperdine and Harvard. That was a huge wakeup call. Like, ‘This is Division I men’s volleyball.’

“So, it kind of motivated us,” Schneider said. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve been improving and starting to show ourselves against those D-I teams.”

The Wildcats went 10-0 in 2020, albeit with a watered-down schedule that was truncated by Covid-19 and didn’t permit them to play outside New York.

“That was interesting in the maturation of our program,” Gleason said. “Middle of year two, when we started getting some traction, everything shut down. Then last year, year three, when we were starting to understand the game at a higher level, we didn’t get tested a ton.

“If we had two full seasons, we’d be a bit further along,” he said. “But their self-driven growth has helped mitigate those issues. If the only time they got better was when we were in season and I was around, we wouldn’t have come very far the past two years. But the fact that they work hard to find volleyball on their own has helped us weather that storm and get better.”

Daemen is currently 5-2 in the 2022 season, which runs from January to April. They play American International at Lumsden on Saturday in the middle of a nine-game homestead that has them at home the entire month of February.

Next month, the Wildcats will get tested at Loyola of Chicago and Purdue-Fort Wayne, two Division I programs. The victory at Princeton gives them the confidence that they can play with anyone.

Schneider leads the team with 73 kills. (Photo courtesy of Geoff Schneider/Daemen Athletics)

“It was an incredible experience,” said Schneider, who was the top-scoring player for either team at Princeton. “That’s the best team that we’ve beaten so far. Going into it, we were the underdogs, but we really showed up and that started in practice. I feel our team chemistry is very good.”

With so few teams in the men’s game, the margin between divisions isn’t as great as in basketball. Little Daemen can rise up against Princeton, then have to battle from behind to beat a game St. John Fisher team from Division III.

“It goes to show how many good volleyball players we have in Western New York,” said England, the St. John Fisher coach who is a Penfield native. “Both our rosters are made up of Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse guys. Boys volleyball in this area is fantastic. It’s nice to see the growth of the game and more opportunities for boys at the collegiate level.”

Daemen is an independent program. The only other men’s volleyball program in the East Coast Conference is D’Youville, which went D-II two years ago. So, there’s no conference tournament and no chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, which currently has only seven teams in the field.

Gleason said Daemen is currently having conversation about a conference affiliation and hopes to have a decision in April.

“Again, those growing pains of men’s volleyball,” Gleason said. “I think we’re doing a good job with what we can and control, like the team culture, the level of play. We’re starting to show we can hang with higher-level teams. But more important than that is bringing in the right kind of kids.

“The first year the volleyball wasn’t the strongest, but it was the right kind of kids. That’s continued, and the volleyball’s gotten better. But that foundation, the team culture we built, has been the catalyst to get better and guys to buy in.”

Schneider and the rest of the Wildcats, most of them from area high schools, help spread the message out in the youth volleyball community.

“I see some high school kids when I’m playing on the beach in the summer,” Schneider said. “I have fun and build relationships. And I tell them, ‘We’re for real.’”