Sullivan: Villarini playing like a hoop giant at Buff State

Five years ago, when Marybeth Nugent was the lead women’s basketball assistant at Buffalo State, head coach Kevin Clifford sent her to scout a Sweet Home girl he was thinking of recruiting.

“I was the worst assistant coach back then,” Nugent said earlier this week, “because I didn’t like anybody.”

Sure enough, she wasn’t at all impressed with the player from Sweet Home. She texted Clifford her reservations but said that there was one girl who really caught her eye, a relentless little guard from Hamburg named Katie Villarini.

Maybe Nugent, who had been a standout guard at Daemen College, saw a little of herself in Katie. Villarini wasn’t a star in high school, but she was clearly a competitor, a tireless leader who got the most out of her ability.

“We connected right away,” Nugent said.

Nugent, who was working as a strength and conditioning coach at Daemen, told the coaches at her alma mater that the Hamburg kid was a workhorse, a sleeper. They should recruit her. They said Villarini, at 5-foot-3, was too small. She wasn’t a Division II player.

Villarini also went unrecruited by Division I schools. So, she went to Buffalo State and was a starter and key contributor for the Bengals as a freshman in 2017-18. The following year, Clifford left for Roberts Wesleyan and then-athletic director Jerry Boyes promoted Nugent to lead the program.

Nugent showed her high regard for Villarini by making her a captain as a sophomore. That year, she raised her scoring average to 12.0 a game, as the Bengals had their first winning season in five years. Two years ago, Villarini hiked her scoring average to 15.7 as Buff State went 16-11 and reached the semifinals of the SUNYAC tournament.

“Literally every summer, she comes back better and better,” Nugent said. ‘“It’s all her.”

Last year, there was no Division III season due to the pandemic. But Villarini never stopped improving. She has attended Point Guard College, a national consortium of summer hoop camps that shows young players “how to think and lead a team.”

Buff State coach Marybeth Nugent said Katie Villarini caught her eye while she was supposed to be scouting another player (Photo courtesy of State Buffalo State Athletic Communications)

Villarini worked out with former UB player Roderick Middleton at Pro Training Basketball. Last summer, she trained with Darren Fenn, the former Canisius College star and long-time European pro who runs the XGen Elite Sports Complex.

“I figured out how to train,” Villarini said after practice Wednesday on National Girls and Women in Sport Day. “I figured out the right people to go to. Everyone always said I was too small to play D-I. I was young. People said I wasn’t going to play in college. They said I can’t go left, I can’t shoot.

“Now look at me.”

Yes, look at her. Look at the national Division III women’s statistics. As of Friday, Villarini was fifth in the country in scoring, at 23.0 points a game. That’s in a division with 439 schools, the largest in the NCAA among four-year colleges.

At her current pace, Villarini would break Liv LeBaron’s single-season Buff State scoring record of 587 points, established two years ago when they shared the same backcourt.

On the day when the Bengals were eliminated from the SUNYAC tourney in 2020, in LeBaron’s final game, Nugent got choked up in the post-game press conference and said “a lot will fall” on Katie when her star teammate is gone.

“I was ready for it,” Villarini said. “I was prepared for it. I knew last year when Liv left, I knew a lot would fall on me, so I had to prepare.”



The pandemic gave her more time to prepare, putting off her senior season by a year. That’s when she found her way to Fenn, who showed her how to be a more creative scorer, how to manipulate opposing defenses to her advantage.

But there was one main reason that Villarini went from a good scorer to one of the best in the land.

“Just her desire,” Fenn said. “Katie’s a special basketball player, but that’s because she’s so motivated to get better. She has the physical attributes, of course — athletic ability, hand-eye coordination, those things.

“But to get to the level she’s gotten to — and I believe there’s no question she could play at the Division I level — is a testament to how hard she works, how passionate she is about it and how seriously she takes it.”

Villarini is a fitness buff, and she knew all the work would pay off on the court. “I didn’t know that it was going to be this much,” she said. “I think it goes back to my teammates putting that trust and confidence in me, and my coach putting that confidence in me.

“I’m really proud of the things I’ve accomplished, but I definitely wouldn’t have been in this position without the girls downstairs, my team, my family, Buff State.”



Villarini is used to being one of five. She’s the third of five children. Her father, Robert, is a sports lawyer who has worked with the Bills and Sabres. Her mother, Mary Ellen, works as a secretary for Robert and was characterized by Katie as “the smartest woman ever.”

Her eldest sibling, sister Sammie, played college basketball at Fredonia and Hartwick. Older sister Amy ran track at UB. Younger sister Nicole is a chemistry major at Vermont. Her brother, Robert, is studying at Seton Hall.

Her dad was a gymnast. Her mom played some basketball and is an avid runner. The athletic genes are there. Height, not so much. Sammie played at 5-2. Katie is listed at 5-5 but says she’s really 5-3.

That’s why she admires UB star Dyaisha Fair, who is the eighth-leading scorer in Division I and the shortest player among the top 50 in the country at 5-5.

“Oh my god, I love her!” Villarini said of Fair. “She’s a role model. I haven’t met her, but I go to her games and watch. I watch her films before I play my game. I do. You’ve got to watch the people you want to play like. So, I just watch her.”

Along with modest stature, Villarini shares with Fair a burning drive to get better and a love for the game.

“I love being in the gym,” said Katie, a Health and Wellness major. “It’s my happy place.”

Villarini said she’s happy when teams try to double-team her. It allows her to find open teammates. She loves to pass. In fact, her coach and teammates often tell her to shoot more.

Still, she carries an immense offensive burden for the Bengals, who are 9-8 (6-5 in SUNYAC) entering home games against Oneonta and New Paltz this Saturday and Sunday at the Sports Arena. Villarini’s 23 ppg accounts for 36 percent of Buff State’s scoring. Tashawni Cornfield averages 12.1 a game and is the only other Bengal averaging 6 points.

Nugent admits it can be a problem at times, relying too much on Villarini, who is so dynamic there can be a tendency to stand around and admire her.

“I struggle with that as a coach,” Nugent said. “I let my stars be stars. But sometimes, I feel like I let their greatness enable the rest of the team to not do their best. That’s something I’m not good at right now. I’m 100 percent aware of it.

“I’ve got to figure out how to bring out the best in Katie, but also the best in the rest of the team.”

She said it helps that Villarini is a selfless, well-rounded leader. Katie leads the Bengals in minutes (38.0), assists (5.1) and rebounds (7.9). That’s a lot of boards for a woman who is often the shortest on the floor. Nugent is looking forward to Villarini’s first triple-double.

“I wasn’t a big scorer in high school,” Villarini said. “I always played defense, rebounded, did the little things.”



Villarini wasn’t even fourth team — or top 20 — on the Buffalo News All-Western New York team as a senior in 2017. She made honorable mention.

Pat Cauley, the veteran athletic director at Hamburg, loved Katie’s heart and infectious spirit. He once saw her drinking Pedialyte before a game and joked, ‘Isn’t that baby juice?’

“From then on, we all called her Juice,” Cauley said. “But it’s perfect for her, because she supplies the juice. She supplies the energy and she’s just a really great young person.

“You can’t measure heart,” he said. “She’s competitive, smart, she’s athletically resilient. Things don’t bother her. We’re real proud of her. When she was here, she was an exemplary student and athlete with great personality.”

When she came to Buffalo State, Villarini promised herself she would win at least one SUNYAC title. There was a time when winning the league was commonplace. From 1983-2002, the Bengals won nine league titles, eight under Gail Maloney and the last with Fred Batchelor.

They haven’t won it since, or even made the SUNYAC final. Villarini thinks they had a good shot. They’re 6-5 in the conference, with their three most recent losses by 4, 3 and 5 points. The top six teams qualify for the tournament, which begins on Feb. 22.

She’d love to finish with a championship, but she’ll be far from finished. Villarini intends to play pro basketball after she graduates. She’s received a lot of support from Fenn, who had a 14-year professional career with stops in Russia, Japan, Germany and other European outposts.

“He said anything I need connections-wise, he has my back,” she said. “I love traveling and learning about new cultures. You kind of section yourself off when you stay in the same place.”

Imagine that. She was too small, not good enough for a scholarship program, and she’s looking to go pro. If Villarini tells you she’s going places, who’s going to doubt her now?