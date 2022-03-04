Last week, the UB men’s basketball team was on a flight home after beating Northern Illinois for its eighth straight win. Jeenathan Williams had scored 28 points, shooting 12-for-18 from the field in his highest-scoring game since dropping 32 in the opener at Michigan.

Williams turned around in his seat at one point and asked a young Bulls assistant coach if he could come to the gym and rebound for him when they landed in Buffalo. He had missed four of five from the foul line that night.

So, after the team arrived home from Illinois around 1 a.m., the Bulls’ leading scorer went to Alumni Arena and worked on his free throws. The most amazing thing about it was that it wasn’t at all unusual.

“I do a workout after every game,” Williams said after practice on Monday. “It’s a routine thing, something I’ve been doing since I came in the door here.”

Wait a second. Climbing off an airplane or a bus after a tough game and having them turn on the lights at the Arena so you can shoot is routine?

“Yeah, I just work out and get a good blow,” he said. “I work on some things I messed up during the game and stay sharp during the season. Just getting better during the season is the goal for me.”

Fueled by that relentless work ethic, Williams, a 6-5 forward, has gotten consistently better since arriving on campus in 2018 as a freshman under Nate Oats. Last season as a junior, he led the Bulls in scoring at 17.6 points a game and earned second team all-MAC honors.

But he has truly blossomed as a senior, becoming one of the most consistent performers in college basketball and one of the leading candidates for Player of the Year in the league. Williams is tied for third in the MAC in scoring at 19.2 points a game heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Kent State, with UB (19-9) looking for its 20th win.

Williams has been remarkably efficient and consistent in his senior season, reaching double figures in scoring in every game. He is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from three-point range. Both are career highs, the three-point accuracy by a wide margin. He’s also 11th in the league in blocked shots and 10th in steals.

Jeenathan Williams is hoping to lead UB back to the NCAA Tournament. He was a reserve the last time the Bulls made it to the Dance. (Courtesy of UB Athletics)

The Rochester native was at his best in February, when he turned 23 and UB won nine in a row. Over that stretch, Williams averaged 20.3 points and shot a blazing 54.5 percent from the field, 52 percent from three. He’s now second in the league in three-point shooting accuracy.

That’s remarkable when you consider how poor a long-range shooter Williams was as a freshman. He shot a ghastly 5-for-47 from behind the arc, barely 10 percent. But he kept working at it and made himself into a good shooter, one who will play professionally next year.

Williams actually put his name in for last year’s NBA draft, knowing the chances of him being selected were remote. He was eager to get feedback from pro scouts on what areas of his game needed the most improvement. He listened and believes he’s a much more viable prospect today.

“I’m a better shooter, obviously,” he said. “A way better shooter. I’m a more efficient player this year. I feel I’ve tightened up my game at a good level, and there’s still a lot of room to grow. But I feel I got better at making reads and doing those things that they said I should work on.”

Bulls head coach Jim Whitesell had Williams playing some point guard over the summer to work on his ballhandling and decision-making. He knew it would help the Bulls and make Williams more attractive to pro scouts.

“I think every year he’s gotten better,” Whitesell said. “He’s such an improved player. That’s the key for Jeenathan. He truly will put all the work into it, over and over. He does it on a consistent basis.”

Whitesell gestured toward the far end of the court, where Williams was shooting alone with an assistant coach rebounding for him.

“What you see there is not unusual at all,” Whitesell said. “I’d be surprised if there was a day when he didn’t do it. There’s days when I tell him, ‘You got to get out of here. You need a rest.’”

Whitesell remembers how frustrating it was for Williams and Ronaldo Segu when they came in as freshman in 2018. Williams was a four-star recruit, good enough to be pursued by Power Five schools. But he wanted to stay closer to his home and family in Rochester.

He joined a mid-major team that was better than most of the nation’s so-called majors in 2018-19. UB went 32-4 and was ranked for 17 weeks, becoming the first Western New York team to be ranked in Division I in nearly half a century. Williams was a reserve on that NCAA tourney team, averaging just 3.2 points a game.

In addition to leading the team in scoring, Jeenathan Williams is also 11th in the league in blocked shots and 10th in steals. (Courtesy of UB Athletics)

“He would say his freshman year was great in terms of learning, but it was frustrating,” said Whitesell, who was an assistant at the time.

“It was a reality check, a look in the mirror,” Williams recalled. “That’s all it was, a look in the mirror. A lot of guys transfer when things get hard and things don’t go their way. I just tried to stay here, keeping working hard, and keeping getting better.

“I knew my time would come, with all the hard work I put in. I trusted that if you keep working hard the stone will finally break for you. And it’s starting to break.”

Williams did consider transferring when Oats left for Alabama. Like Segu, he waited until UB chose a successor and was pleased when Whitesell, who had grown close to the two freshmen that year, got the head job.

“I don’t know if I would have been here if they had a totally new coach,” he said. “But we kind of knew it was going to stay in office, so when we heard ‘White’ got it, we were happy.”

The Bulls have been a consistent winner since Whitesell took command in the spring of 2019, winning 65 percent of their games (55-30). But those Oats teams were a tough act to follow, especially the ’19 squad. Counting Bobby Hurley’s final season, the Bulls won four MAC tourney titles in five years and won a couple of games in the NCAA Tournament.

Segu and Williams were both marginal contributors on that 2019 team. They talk about winning a league championship as the senior leaders and getting back to the NCAA tourney for the first time in three years.

“Me and Rondo, we’ve put in a lot of hard work at this school,” Williams said. “We want to get our championship with us being on the court. We’ve always talked about how it would feel for us to create a legacy for ourselves, and for the younger guys in this program moving forward.”

Jeenathan Williams put his name in for last year’s NBA Draft and got valuable feedback from scouts. (Courtesy of UB Athletics)

The Bulls were feeling good about themselves coming off an unbeaten February. But league-leading Toledo came into Alumni and smoked them Tuesday on Senior Night, 92-76. UB fell to 13-5 in the MAC and can’t catch Toledo for the regular-season title with one game left to play.

Williams had his usual 18 points against the Rockets. He was diving on the floor for loose balls in the final minutes, unwilling to concede. But he and the Bulls were thoroughly outclassed, a tough way to go out on Senior Night.

Still, there was a nice ceremony for Williams, Segu and the other seniors after the game. Williams had about a dozen family members on hand, easily the largest contingent. That included his natural family from Rochester, who got to watch most of his games in his career, and four members of the Schuh family, who hosted him in his senior year at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley.

Yes, four members of his host family traveled all the way from California to pay tribute to Williams at the final home game of his UB career. That says a lot about Jeenathan.

“We had a bond that can’t be broken,” he said of his California visitors. “That’s a bond that can’t be broken. That’s like my second family. I love them. They did something for me that was life-changing, and we always keep that relationship.”

It would have been nice to give them a win on Senior Night, but it was one of those games, all part of the learning experience of college ball.

“Toledo played good basketball,” Williams said. “It seems like they didn’t miss. It happens that way sometimes. If we see them again, we’ll be ready.”

Then he said thanks for the talk and headed back down the corridor outside the media room, toward the Alumni Arena gym. It was time to go shoot.