Hold on a second. I thought I just saw a Jackrabbit running across my front yard. Or wait, maybe it was a Peacock, or Blue Hen. Maybe even a Panther.

Yes, it’s that time of year again: March Madness, when I see a potential NCAA Tournament upset everywhere I turn. They say men generally get more conservative as they age. I’m the opposite. The older I get, the more liberal I become in my obsession with sleepers, my fascination with the little guy.

I’m always on the lookout for the next George Mason, Valparaiso, Florida Gulf Coast or Oral Roberts. They’re out there. It’s a matter of finding them. Who saw Maryland-Baltimore County coming as the first 16 seed to win? Who imagined Loyola Chicago getting to the Final Four (other than me, that is).

It’s the joy of the hunt, the search for the next David to take down one of the Goliaths from the power conferences that rule college sports. Anyone can play the chalk and bet all the favorites. And I know this is a radical notion, but it’s still possible to enjoy sports without having an account on DraftKings.

We don’t have any top three seeds this time, which is fine with me. As much as I love the big upset, many of those teams win their openers in blowouts. There’s a much better chance of getting the big upset in those 4-13 and 5-12 games.

We have two of each: Providence-South Dakota State and Arkansas-Vermont on the 4-13 line; Iowa-Richmond and UConn-New Mexico State on the 5-12.

History says we’re likely to get at least one first-round upset at KeyBank on Thursday. The No. 12 seeds have won 35 percent of their first-round games since the tourney went to 64 teams in 1985. The No. 13s have won 22 percent. You can do the math, but I like the odds of us getting at least one Cinderella.

Here are a few tips for filling out your brackets. The first, of course, is to have fun and not be afraid to make some outlandish picks.

The No 1. seeds are 143-1 since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. I think the odds are of a 16 winning improved slightly when they went to 68 teams a few years back and gave a couple of the 16s an extra game to warm up.

The No. 2s are 135-9. But the 15 seeds have grown more dangerous over the years. Oral Roberts won as a 15 last year. That makes five in the last 11 years: Middle Tennessee in 2016; Gulf Coast in 2013; Lehigh and Norfolk State in 2012.

The No. 3 seeds are 122-22. Abilene Christian beat Texas a year ago, becoming the first 14 to win a game since Stephen F. Austin beat West Virginia in 2017.

The No. 4 seeds are 113-31. But again, the 13s have been on the rise. Two of them won last year — North Texas beat Purdue and Ohio beat Virginia. Over the last five tourneys, six No. 13s have won, including UB in 2018.

The No. 5 seeds are 93-51. The No. 6s are 90-54. But the 11 seeds make runs. Over the last 11 years, nine went to the Sweet 16. Two reached the Final Four in the last three tournaments: UCLA last year and that Loyola Chicago team back in 2018. Syracuse got to the Sweet 16 as an 11 seed last year.

Anyway, that’s enough history. Let’s move on to my brackets. By sleeper, I mean any team seeded sixth or lower that could make a deep run.

West Region

Drew Timme of Gonzaga is introduced before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Game to watch: Gonzaga-Georgia State. It’s too bad Rob Lanier couldn’t have been sent to Buffalo to coach in his hometown. It’s more unfortunate that the selection committee put his team up against the tournament’s first overall seed in Portland, Ore. The Panthers are better than a 16th seed. They caught fire in January after getting 6-8 forward Eliel Nsoseme back from a knee injury and ride a 10-game winning streak into the NCAAs. Georgia State will give the Zags a fight, but they don’t have enough firepower up front to contend with 6-10 senior Drew Timme, an old-school big man, and 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, who has the skills of a guard and will go high in the NBA draft.

Upset City: New Mexico State over UConn. A chance for the nation to look in on KeyBank Center, and for Buffalo fans to get behind the underdog and enable the drama. The Aggies won the WAC regular-season and tournament titles, beating Abilene Christian in the final. Yes, that Abilene Christian, the one that won as a 14 a year ago. Stephen F. Austin, which won as a 14 in 2017, is also from the WAC. Teddy Allen, a Nebraska transfer who began his career at West Virginia, leads them in scoring at 19.3 a game. Johnny McCants, a 6-7 fifth-year forward, is the leading rebounder and shot-blocker. The Aggies play 11 guys at least 10 minutes a game, so have those scorecards ready at KeyBank.

Sleeper: Davidson. The 10th-seeded Wildcats can strike a blow for the Atlantic 10, which got only two teams into the field. They haven’t won a game in the tournament since 2008, when Steph Curry took them on a run to the Elite Eight — as a 10th seed. Junior guard Foster Loyer can shoot like Curry. Loyer is third in the country in three-point percentage (44.5) and first in free-throw accuracy (93.3). Not surprisingly, the Wildcats are 10th in KenPom in offensive efficiency. I could see Davidson taking out 2 seed Duke in a second-round matchup of 70-plus head coaches — Bob McKillop and the retiring Mike Krzyzewski.

It’s a fact: Rob Lanier’s son, Emory, is a reserve guard for Davidson. Jordan Glover, a Buffalo native and Park School alum, is an assistant for Lanier at Georgia State. I wouldn’t bank on a Georgia State-Davidson regional final.

Sweet 16: Davidson, New Mexico State, Texas Tech, Gonzaga

East Region

Hunter Cattoor of Virginia Tech celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils to win the 2022 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Game to watch: Kentucky-St. Peter’s. A classic clash of styles. Kentucky is 16th in the nation in scoring. St. Peter’s, the MAAC champ, is fifth in field-goal defense and can make things ugly. John Calipari lived off freshmen for years, then was criticized for not capitalizing on the transfer craze. After the Wildcats finished 9-16 last year, Cal brought in three veterans from other programs: Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia). Tshiebwe leads the nation in rebounding (15.1) and Kentucky in scoring, blocks and steals. Wheeler is third in the country in assists. Calipari also has his requisite star freshman, TyTy Washington, who is second on the team in scoring.

Upset City: Virginia Tech over Texas. This will be everyone’s chic upset. Why not? Virginia Tech has won 13 of 15 and comes off a rousing run to the ACC Tournament title, drilling Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke along the way. That hardly sounds like a typical 11 seed. Conversely, Texas has lost five of eight and seems overseeded. The Hokies have a veteran, balanced squad, led by 6-9 senior Keve Aluma, an inside-outside threat who led them in scoring at 15.8 points a game, and 6-3 junior guard Hunter Cattoor, who sank seven threes and scored a season-high 31 points in the ACC final against Duke. St. Bonaventure can attest to the Hokies’ talent. They lost to them by 37 in December.

Sleeper: Murray State. Three years after introducing Ja Morant to the nation in a first-round NCAA upset, the Racers finished 30-2 and became the first team to go unbeaten in the Ohio Valley regular season. They played a fairly easy schedule, but it’s not easy getting games with the power schools. Mike McMahon has a deep, physical squad was sixth in the nation in rebound margin and 22nd in field-goal percentage. K.J. Williams, a 6-10 junior, averaged 18.2 points and 8.6 boards and was player of the year in the Valley. Tevin Brown, like Williams a fourth-year junior, averages 16.9 points. It looks like a battle for state bragging rights in Kentucky in the second round in Indianapolis.

It’s a fact: One of Murray State’s two losses was in November against East Tennessee State, which went 15-17 in its first year under Buffalo native Desmond Oliver. The other loss was to Auburn, a 2 seed in the Midwest.

Sweet 16: Baylor, St. Mary’s, Kentucky, Virginia Tech.

South Region

Loyola Ramblers team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt looks on before the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Game to watch: UAB-Houston. Another contrast in styles. Alabama-Birmingham is sixth in the nation in scoring at 80.7 a game. Guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker is second in the country in made threes. Walker is one of many well-traveled NCAA stars. He played previously at Seton Hall and Tulane. Houston, which reached the Final Four a year ago, leads the country in field-goal defense (37.3) and is fourth in scoring defense. The Cougars won the AAC regular-season and tourney titles under Kelvin Sampson, despite losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser to injury. But UAB, the Conference USA tourney champion, has won seven in a row and has only one loss all season by more than six points.

Upset City: Chattanooga over Illinois. The Illini lost as a No. 1 seed to Loyola in the Round of 32 last year. The Mocs (27-7) will be riding high after winning the Southern Conference tournament on a 30-footer at the buzzer by David Jean-Baptiste. Guard Malachi Smith, the SoCon player of the year, averages 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He shoots 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. The Mocs are 20th in the country in offensive efficiency. I don’t understand it; I trust the numbers. Chattanooga was the last 14th seed to reach the Sweet 16, way back in 1997. By the way, a Moc is a fiercely territorial creature which protect its home with courage, determination and skill.

Sleeper: Loyola Chicago. I don’t know when they removed the ‘of’ from the school name. All I know is they’re my favorite sleeper ever. The Ramblers got me to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 a year ago. Maybe it’s chaplain Sister Jean, still going strong at 102. They remain dangerous under first-year coach Drew Valentine, who is only 30. Loyola is 10th in the country in three-point percentage and has a lot of experience. That includes leading scorer Lucas Williamson, a fifth-year senior who was a key reserve on the ’18 Final Four team. They can certainly beat Ohio State, which was upset as a No. 2 seed by Oral Roberts a year ago. Are you picking up on my lack of regard for the Big Ten?

It’s a fact: Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby is the son of Tom Ingelsby, who was a guard on the Villanova team that made the 1971 Final Four. His brother, Brad, wrote “Mare of Easttown”, the HBO series in which Kate Winslet played a detective who was a former high school basketball star.

Sweet 16: Arizona, UAB, Tennessee, Loyola Chicago.

Midwest Region

Keegan Murray of Iowa reacts after a play in the game against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Game to Watch: Iowa-Richmond. A chance for Buffalo hoop fans to watch Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray, a 6-9 forward who will likely be taken near the top of the next NBA draft. Murray is fourth in the country in scoring at 23.7 a game. He averages 6.6 rebounds and shoots 56 percent. He’s an elite defender and passer. Sounds NBA-ready to me. Patrick McCaffery averages 10.3 points for his dad, coach Fran McCaffery, who has yet to reach the Sweet 16 in 12 years at Iowa. Richmond is in the Dance for the first time since 2011, when the Spiders got to the Sweet 16 as a 12th seed. Guard Jacob Gilyard, who scored 26 points against Davidson in the A-10 title game, leads the country in steals.

Upset City: South Dakota State over Providence. Another upset possibility in Buffalo. This kills me as a Rhode Islander who grew up worshiping the Friars in the days of Jimmy Walker and Ernie DiGregorio. But this PC team is overseeded at 4. The Jackrabbits are second in the land in scoring behind Gonzaga. They went 18-0 in the Summit and shot 44.9 percent from three, the best of any team since ‘93-94 Indiana. They have three guys (Doug Wilson, Baylor Scheierman, Zeke Mayo) who shoot over 40 percent from deep. Still, PC is an experienced, deep team that won 25 games, the most since the Friars’ 1987 Final Four team. Maybe they’re one of those fashionable upset victims that defy the experts.

Sleeper: Miami. I forgot to mention Jim Larranaga, another Providence star I rooted for as a kid. He’s become one of the best coaches in the country. Who could forget his George Mason team making that Final Four run in 2006? Never count this guy out in March. The Hurricanes are a smart, veteran team that shoots well and is 11th nationally in turnover margin. They’re never out of a game. Six of their last seven losses were by four points or less. Kameron McGusty (17.6 ppg), Isaiah Wong (15.2ppg) and Jordan Miller (10.2 pgg) are big guards who can create problems in the lane. Miller, who spent his first three seasons at George Mason, is shooting 73 percent in his last four games.

It’s a fact: Iowa’s McCaffery was the last coach to lead a MAAC school to victory in the NCAA Tournament. He did it at Siena, which won a first-round game in both 2008 (as a 13 seed over Vanderbilt) and 2009 (as a 9 over Ohio State).

Sweet 16: Iowa, Kansas, LSU, Miami.

Finals

Final Four: Texas Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Miami.

National semifinals: Kentucky over Texas Tech, Tennessee over Miami.

National championship: Kentucky over Tennessee.