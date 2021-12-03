Buffalo Employment and Training Center hosts mini job fair on East Ferry St.

The City of Buffalo is helping people find work ahead of the holidays.

The police department and the Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC) hosted a mini job fair today at the C-District police station on East Ferry St. Leaders with the training center say this is a great event to get people back to work, who might still be struggling since the pandemic

“There’s a lot of companies and great jobs at those companies that are hiring especially as we’re in the midst, or getting to the end of, the COVID pandemic,” said

Jacob Jaskula of the BETC. “We are looking at some of these companies who are starting at $15 an hour, almost to the $30 range minimally, just to start.”

The BETC is already planning their next job fair. They recommend checking their social media for the latest.