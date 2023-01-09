BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA-Metro is looking to fill a number of positions, and they’re holding an open house this Thursday to share more about them.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 181 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, positions they’re seeking to fill include those for operators, mechanics and custodians, among others.

“Those interested can take advantage of new wages, a guaranteed 40-hour work week, as well as a competitive benefits package,” the NFTA says.

More information on jobs that are available with the NFTA can be found here.