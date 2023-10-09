(WSYR-TV) — Halloween is a time to dress up, carve some pumpkins and indulge in eating some sweet treats after trick-or-treating.

Although there’s hundreds of different kinds of candy handed out on Halloween, one thing’s for sure, there are favorites and then there are the hated candies.

If you’re planning on handing out candy this Halloween, you might be looking to see what candy you should stay away from buying to save yourself some money.

That’s why a new study by Shiny Smiles Veneers, surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find the most hated and loved candies of the season.

If you wanted to know what hardened candy to stay away from and save your child’s dentist time and effort at their next visit, here’s what you need to know.

The Worst Halloween Candy

Candy Percent of American’s who hate receiving that candy Candy Corn 36% Hot Tamales 26.1% Atomic Fireball 23.9% Jawbreaker 21.7% Bit-O-Honey 21.6% Peeps 21.5% Hot Tamales Fire & Ice 20.1% Branch’s Pumpkin 18.5% Dots 17.7% Almond Joy 16.7% Red Hots 14.9% Cadbury Creme Egg 14.6% Mentos 14.3% Nik-L-Nip Wax Bottles 13.9% Tootsie Roll 13.8% Jelly Beans 13.6% Smarties 12.9% Laffy Taffy 11.4% Double Bubble 10.9% Lemonheads 10.7% Courtesy of Shiny Smiles Veneers

According to the study, American’s hate to receive candy corn the most on Halloween. However, it’s not that sticky treat that’s the most dangerous to eat on Halloween. The Jawbreaker is actually the top candy American’s admitted to not eating because of its potential dental impacts.

If you want to stay away from a trip to the dentist, here are the following candies that have caused Americans dental issues:

Jawbreaker Jolly Rancher Bit-O-Honey Starburst Tootsie Roll Laffy Taffy Snickers Atomic Fireball Butterfinger Blow Pops and Milk Duds

Although dental scares from candy can be scary, what’s even more scary on Halloween is the potential of people putting razor blades, poison or glass in Halloween candy, with almost half of the American’s surveyed admitting to that fear.

That’s why more than 50 percent of American’s in the survey admitted to checking their candy.

Methodology

Shiny Smiles Veneers surveyed 1,002 Americans on August 25, 2023, to ask about Halloween candy and how it impacts their teeth. According to the survey, respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old and were 47% female, 50% male, and 3% nonbinary.

