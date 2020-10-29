Tips to stay safe this Halloween

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s hard to believe but Halloween is just two days away and we have some important tips to keep you and your family safe from the Orchard Park Police Department.

“Things are going to be a little bit different for Halloween with everything that’s been going on this year,” said Officer Kristen Mazur of the Orchard Park Police.

For kids heading trick-or-treating Saturday, it’s important to stay with their group or parent and socially distanced from others.

Of course, everyone will need to wear their mask and it’s a good idea to bring along some hand sanitizer.

“When you’re going up to people’s houses you’re going to want to be very cautious,” said Mazur. “People are being told to leave the candy out on the porch or making inventions to pass out candy, without that hand to hand contact.”

Each year parents are asked to check that candy before allowing their children to eat it. Amid a pandemic its especially important.

“Make sure everything is sealed and brand new,” she said. “People have been sanitizing things just like they do in the grocery store, continuing that with their Halloween candy also.”

It’s also important to be seen. “Wear reflective gear, carrying a flash light or glow sticks,” said Mazur. “They have reflective tape and even masks.”

And if you aren’t up for trick-or-treating this year, the CDC has shared several different options, like pumpkin carving with the family or a holding a virtual costume contest with friends.

