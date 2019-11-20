Mel Robbins’ proud parents say her work ethic runs in the family

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before she began lending advice and insight on The Mel Robbins Show, she spent time as a girl on family-owned Bippert’s Farm in Elma.

Marcia Schneeberger, Mel’s mom, was in town visiting from Mel’s native Michigan. Mel’s aunts and uncles now run the farm market and bakery on Clinton Street.

Her parents say that work ethic is what helped her grow her career as an author, motivational speaker, and now, talk show host.

“Everything she talks about is everything she’s been through. Anxiety. Financial difficulty. Looking for jobs. That’s all real. She’s been through it all and she’s dealt with it all,” said Schneeberger, who grew up in Elma.

Her parents say they’ve loved watching her career grow into what it is today, and they’re proud of the show captivating audiences across the country.

You can watch The Mel Robbins Show weekdays at 10 a.m. on The CW23.