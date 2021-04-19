7 vaccinated residents at Heathwood Assisted Living test positive for COVID

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Heathwood Assisted Living on Hopkins Road in Amherst specializes in memory care for older adults.

Last Thursday, the facility discovered 10 of its residents tested positive for Covid and, of those 10, seven of them had been fully vaccinated but still tested positive. All of them either had no symptoms or very mild symptoms.

“Well, the thing that we have to keep in mind is that no vaccine is 100%, and even though the Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s performed far better than anybody ever expected that they would have performed, that their main benefit is preventing people from having the two real bad outcomes; the first one getting to the hospital and the second one getting to the morgue,” said Dr. John Sellick a professor at Jacobs School of Medicine.

Heathwood officials said on Facebook that they have managed to keep the residence Covid free up until now but that the recent loosening of visitation guidelines allow the Covid to finally get in.

”Even though these vaccines greatly decrease the chances of becoming infected and spreading not to say absolutely or completely. So that’s why until we get a much larger chunk of the population vaccinated, we want everyone to continue to use non-Pharma logical intervention so wearing masks, and using distance.